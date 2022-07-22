DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022--
The "Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report infers that the Asia-Pacific cosmetic surgery and procedures market is predicted to surge at 6.56% of CAGR during 2021-2028. China, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN countries, India, and Rest of APAC form the market across the region.
In India, the popularity of cosmetic procedures has increased significantly due to the rise in obesity, surge in the aging populations, and increase in the influence of western culture. Additionally, owing to the country's tropical climate, there is a rise in demand for anti aging treatment.
Further, cosmetic procedures have witnessed a radical change over the past few years, mainly owing to the growing affordability and adoption of newer technologies. Earlier, cosmetic surgeries were for patients suffering from major skin burns and other conditions. However, nowadays, people are opting for these procedures to enhance aesthetic appeal. This rise in cosmetic procedures drives the growth of the cosmetic surgery and procedures market.
South Korea is considered the capital of cosmetic surgeries in the region. Moreover, it is expected to maintain dominance over the next few years. Over the years, a surge in demand for beautification, expenditure on aesthetic enhancement, and availability of advanced procedures are supporting the demand for these procedures across the country.
Several consumers are opting for eyelid surgery, which involves the insertion of an extra fold in the eyelids. This is gaining momentum among the younger populations. Rhinoplasty is another procedure gaining traction across the country, thereby augmenting the growth of the South Korean cosmetic surgery and procedures market.
Market Drivers
- Technological Advancements in Cosmetic Devices and Procedures
- Growing Acceptance of Aesthetic Procedures
Market Challenges
- Side Effects Associated With Cosmetic Treatments
Market Opportunities
- Increasing Number of Men Undergoing Cosmetic Procedures
- Rising Awareness About Cosmetic Surgery Potential Benefits
Key Topics Covered:
1. Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Market - Summary
2. Industry Outlook
3. Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Market Outlook - by Type
4. Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Market - Country Outlook
5. Competitive Landscape
6. Research Methodology & Scope
Companies Mentioned
- Allergan
- Alma Lasers Ltd
- Bausch Health Companies Inc
- Candela Corporation
- Cutera Inc
- Cynosure Inc
- Galderma Laboratories Lp
- Ipsen Group
- Johnson and Johnson
- Merz Pharma
- Sientra Inc
- Sinclair Pharma
- Lumenis Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rj4bca
