The "Asia Pacific Drug Discovery Market 2020-2030 by Drug Type, Service, Process, Technology, Therapeutic Area, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia Pacific drug discovery market will grow by 10.6% annually with a total addressable market cap of $231.8 billion over 2021-2030 owing the rising demand for specialty medicines, the surge in lifestyle-oriented diseases and the advancements in technology, the growing elderly population and the rising healthcare expenses, rising expenditure on R&D, and expiration of patents.
The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific drug discovery market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific drug discovery market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Drug Type, Service, Process, Technology, Therapeutic Area, End User, and Country.
For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Drug Type, Service, and Therapeutic Area over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
- Abbott Laboratories Inc.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Astrazeneca plc
- Bayer AG
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Shimadzu Corp
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Drug Type
3.1 Market Overview by Drug Type
3.2 Small Molecule Drugs
3.3 Biologic Drugs
4 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Service
4.1 Market Overview by Service
4.2 Medicinal Chemical Services
4.3 Biological Services
4.4 Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) Services
4.5 Other Pharmaceutical Services
5 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Process
5.1 Market Overview by Process
5.2 Target Selection
5.3 Target Validation
5.4 Hit-To-Lead Identification
5.5 Lead Optimization
5.6 Candidate Validation
6 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Technology
6.1 Market Overview by Technology
6.2 High Throughput Screening
6.3 Combinatorial Chemistry
6.4 Pharmacogenomics and Pharmacogenetics
6.5 Nanotechnology
6.6 Bioanalytical Instruments
6.7 Biochips
6.8 Bioinformatics
6.9 Other Technologies
7 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Therapeutic Area
7.1 Market Overview by Therapeutic Area
7.2 Oncology
7.3 Neurology
7.4 Infectious and Immune System Diseases
7.5 Digestive System Diseases
7.6 Cardiovascular Diseases
7.7 Diabetes
7.8 Respiratory Disease
7.9 Other Therapeutic Areas
8 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by End User
8.1 Market Overview by End User
8.2 Pharmaceutical Companies
8.3 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
8.4 Research Institutes
8.5 Other End Users
9 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country
9.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
9.2 Japan
9.3 China
9.4 Australia
9.5 India
9.6 South Korea
9.7 Rest of APAC Region
10 Competitive Landscape
