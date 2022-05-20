DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 20, 2022--
The "Asia Pacific Insulin Syringes Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Disease (Type 2 Diabetes and Type 1 Diabetes), By Syringe Size, By End User, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia Pacific Insulin Syringes Market is expected to witness market growth of 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).
Insulin syringes are widely used among diabetic patients for easier diabetes care, with around 40% of patients injecting insulin using these syringes. Insulin syringes are single-use disposable devices. This ensures that the needles are sterile, reducing the danger of infection from previously used needles. To minimize lipohypertrophy, or an abnormal fat accumulation under the skin, it's also necessary to rotate injection sites. With daily insulin shots, it's a frequent problem. Insulin is injected subcutaneously - that is, just under the skin - to avoid the needle puncturing muscle, which might alter the blood sugar levels.
As the prevalence of diabetes rises, so will the need for insulin, which will have a favourable impact on market growth. Patients are increasingly using portable tools like insulin syringes for more convenient diabetes care, with roughly 40.0 percent of diabetics injecting insulin with syringes.
In China, unhealthy diets and a lack of physical activity are contributing to rising rates of overweight and obesity, both of which are risk factors for Type 2 diabetes. In China, more than a third of adults are overweight, with 7% of persons being obese. Youngsters in China are also at danger of acquiring diabetes as a result of unhealthy lifestyles: more than 4 in 5 teenagers aged 11 to 17 do not receive adequate physical activity, and obesity in children are fast rising. As a result, increased diabetes cases will propel the Insulin Syringes Market forward.
The China market dominated the Asia Pacific Insulin Syringes Market by Country 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $182 million by 2027. The Japan market is anticipated to grow a CAGR of 5.6% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, The India market is expected to showcase a CAGR of 6.8% during (2021 - 2027).
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Disease
- Type 2 Diabetes and
- Type 1 Diabetes
By Syringe Size
- 3/10 CC Syringe (0.3ml)
- 1/2 CC Syringe (0.5ml)
- 1CC Syringe (1ml) and
- Others
By End User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Homecare Settings, and
- Others
By Country
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Key Market Players
- Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Biocon Limited
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Terumo Corporation
- Nipro Corporation
