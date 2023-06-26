DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2023--
The "APAC Pharmaceutical Packaging Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The pharmaceutical packaging market in APAC is projected to reach a value of $22.81 billion by 2028 from $16.96 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%
The revenue generated from the sale of pharmaceutical packaging materials and products are included in the report. Revenue generated by service providers are excluded from the scope of the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of APAC pharmaceutical packaging, including the APAC pharmaceutical packaging market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.
The study considers a detailed scenario of the present pharmaceutical packaging market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in the APAC region. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.
MARKET DEFINITION
Pharmaceutical packaging is the packaging process for pharmaceutical preparations, and it is an integral part of the pharmaceutical product. Packaging is often involved in dosing, dispensing, and use of the pharmaceutical product.
Packaging plays a significant role in keeping the drug safe and one of the important aspects is that the material used for the packaging of the drugs should remain safe as it should not react with the drug packaged.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- In 2022, China accounted for a significant market share of 26.93% followed by Japan with 20.97% and then South Korea with 16.44% in the APAC Pharmaceuticals packaging market, which is owing to the highest aging population, high prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for prescription drugs, presence of leading pharmaceutical players, well-developed infrastructure, and high investments in drug development.
- Primary Packaging accounted for the highest share of more than 70% in the APAC Pharmaceutical packaging market attributable to the growing demand for blister packs, bottles, vials, ampoules, pouches, sachet, and bags with the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals. - Based on primary packaging type, the strips & blister packaging segment accounted for a share of more than 33% market share in the APAC pharmaceutical packaging market and dominated the other segments due to its wide usage as an essential primary packaging element for pharmaceutical products.
- Based on material type, the paper segment accounts for a share of more than 39% in the APAC Pharmaceutical packaging market share which can be attributable to its highest demand in secondary & tertiary packaging and increasing demand for recyclable materials.
- The pharmaceutical and biotech companies accounted for the highest share of more than 45% in the APAC Pharmaceutical packaging market which is owing to the growing aged population, growing demand for branded drugs, OTC drugs and specialty medicines, increasing patent expiring drugs, and higher drug prices.
- Amcor, Aptar Group, Berry Global, Laser Gerresheimer, WestRock, and others are the leading players in the APAC Pharmaceutical Packaging market. The market offers tremendous growth opportunities for existing and future/emerging players because of innovations in oncology, autoimmune, and diabetes treatment, chronic ailments, and rare diseases.
VENDORS LIST
- ACG
- Airnov
- Amcor
- Aptar Group
- BD
- Bandall
- Berry Global
- Bilcare Research
- Borosil
- CCL
- Comar
- Constantia
- DWK Life Sciences
- Drug Plastic Group
- Gerresheimer AG
- KP
- LOG
- Medical Packaging Inc
- Meghmani Group
- Nemera
- Nipro
- Nolato
- Polycine
- Renolit
- Specialty Polyfilms
- Vetter
- West Pharmaceuticals
- WestRock Pharmaceuticals
- Wihuri Group
KEY COUNTRIES
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Thailand
PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST
Packaging type
- Primary
- Secondary
- Tertiary
Primary Packaging type
- Ampoules
- Vials
- Blisters & Strip
- Bottles & Jars
- Containers & Tubes
- Pouches & Sachets
- Others
Material type
- Paper
- Glass
- Plastic
- Others
End-user type
- Pharmaceuticals & Biotech Companies
- CMOs/CDMOs
- Others
MARKET STRUCTURE
- Market Dynamics
- Competitive Landscape of the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market
- Key Vendors
- Other Prominent Vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m038yi
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230626634471/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PACKAGING PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/26/2023 11:06 AM/DISC: 06/26/2023 11:05 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230626634471/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.