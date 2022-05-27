DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 27, 2022--
The "Asia Pacific Preoperative Infection Prevention and Wound Cleansing Device Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Product, Surgery and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia Pacific Preoperative Infection Prevention and Wound Cleansing Devices Market for Cosmetic Surgery Segment to Grow Significantly During 2021-2028
Asia Pacific Preoperative Infection Prevention and Wound Cleansing Devices Market is expected to grow from US$ 414.49 million in 2021 to US$ 661.15 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9 % from 2021 to 2028.
The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors governing the growth of the Asia Pacific preoperative infection prevention and wound cleansing devices market. The rising prevalence of surgical site infections (SSIs) is a standalone factor responsible for overall market revenue during the forecast period. Additionally, a high focus on R&D and product development are future trends in the market.
The Frontiers S.A. report states that the preoperative phase is essential for preventing surgical site infections (SSIs). Prophylactic antibiotics assist in reducing hospitalization time and cost. Therefore, wound cleansing devices are a cost-effective means for promoting wound healing, thereby reducing the infection rate.
Also, the wound cleanser is used as the first step in every acute or chronic wound bed preparation. These cleansers are intended to remove foreign bodies and ultimately reduce the risk of infection. On the other hand, SSIs are vital in producing clinical and economic burdens on patients and the healthcare system, owing to increased morbidity, mortality, and hospital expenses. Also, there has been an increase in superficial incisional SSI infection compared to deep incisional SSI and organ or space SSI.
Therefore, the fast-growing geriatric population with compromised immunity and increasing surgical procedures performed across the region fuel the market growth. Furthermore, with a rising number of cases of SSIs in the area, the Asia Pacific preoperative infection prevention and wound cleansing devices market is projected to grow exponentially in the near future. The aforementioned factors ultimately contribute to the overall market growth and revenue during the forecast period.
On the other hand, unfavorable costs and reimbursement of advanced devices significantly hinder the overall market growth. The high cost of wound treatment and advanced wound care devices negatively impacts Asia Pacific markets in terms of adoption as physicians in this region opt for cost-effective devices.
Also, inadequate reimbursements offered in Asian countries further limit the adoption of such advanced devices in the Asia Pacific market. For instance, the Wound Healing Society (WHS) report, the average annual cost of wound care was estimated at US$ 2.8 billion in 2014, which has reached US$ 3.5 billion in 2021. Such irregular and unfavorable reimbursement policies limit the growth of Asia Pacific preoperative infection prevention and wound cleansing devices market.
COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Asia Pacific Preoperative Infection Prevention and Wound Cleansing Devices Market
The Frontiers S.A. report states that as of July 2020, there were more than 15.78 million COVID-19 cases and 640,016 associated deaths globally. After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global healthcare systems were severely challenged by an explosive surge of positive cases, resulting in a significant increase in the demand for medical care.
Additionally, the COVID-19 outbreak had a drastic impact on surgical procedures. The surgical procedures in hospitals were halted as patients and physicians had high chances of spreading infection. Therefore, most surgeons globally discontinued the provision of surgical treatment under guidelines declared by authorized bodies, such as the National Health Services (NHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The American College of Cardiology Foundation report states that there had been a negative impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in a reduction of several diagnostic procedures and changes in capacities and clinical safety practices such as physical distancing, temperature checking, and limiting patient volumes in the past. Small centers and low-income countries were the most negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For records, in China, the number of examinations was severely decreased by March 2020. Similarly, the first wave peaked in February 2020 in China, March 2020 in Korea, and April 2020 in Japan, indicating a general coincidence in the order of peak infections resulting in the declining number of examinations and surgical procedures. Therefore, COVID-19 impact resulted in declining surgical site infections (SSIs) and hospital-acquired infections (HAIs).
In the past, among the famous Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) destinations for medical travel include Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia. For instance, fewer than 300,000 medical tourists visited for treatment in 2020, as compared to 1.2 million in 2019, as per the statistics revealed by Malaysia Healthcare Tourism Council.
Additionally, the council declared that the country's revenue from medical travel declined by more than US$ 263 million in 2020 compared to about US$ 120 million in 2019. Such factors reveal that there has been a rapid decrease in the surgeries in Asia Pacific region, ultimately reducing the chances of SSIs and HAIs.
Therefore, the countries are taking several initiatives to rebound the industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, in July, Malaysia 2021 opened its doors to medical tourists from six countries involving Japan, Australia, and Singapore, which had a relatively small outbreak. Furthermore, the future is still unpredictable, and stakeholders suggest that the countries from Asia Pacific may not record significant recovery until the next few years.
Key Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Increasing Hospital Acquired Infections
- Rising Prevalence of Surgical Site Infections (SSIs)
- Growing Popularity of Wound Management
Market Restraints
- Unfavorable Costs and Reimbursement of Advanced Devices
Market Opportunities
- Guidelines for Infection Prevention and Control
Future Trends
- R&D and Product Developments
Company Profiles
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- 3M
- Bactiguard
- Bd
- Getinge Ab
- Biomerieux Sa
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Dynarex Corporation
- Careon Healthcare Solution
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hxurdg
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220527005218/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEDICAL DEVICES HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/27/2022 07:57 AM/DISC: 05/27/2022 07:57 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220527005218/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.