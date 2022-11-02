DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022--
The "Asia Pacific Single Cell Multiomics Market 2021-2031 by Product Type, Omics Type, Application, Sample Type, Workflow, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia Pacific single cell multiomics market will grow by 21.8% annually with a total addressable market cap of $ 16,032.0 million over 2022-2031, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases along with the aging population, the widespread product adoption for visualization and analysis, technological advancements along with the rising R&D investment, and the significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry especially personalized medication.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
Based on Product Type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Instruments
- Consumables
- Software
Based on Omics Type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Single Cell Genomics (SCG)
- Single Cell Transcriptomics (SCT)
- Single Cell Proteomics (SCP)
- Single Cell Metabolomics (SCM)
By Application, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Clinical Research
- Oncology
- Cell Therapy
- Immunology
- Neurology
- Cell Biology
- Other Types of Clinical Research
- Translation Research
- Synthetic Biology
By Sample Type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Human Samples
- Cancer Tissues
- Stem Cells
- Immune Cells
- Brain Cells
- Other Human Samples
- Animal Samples
- Microbial Samples
By Workflow, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Single-Cell Isolation and Dispensing
- Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting (FACS)
- Microfluidics
- Magnetic-Activated Cell Sorting (MACS)
- Random Seeding
- Manual Cell Picking
- Laser Capture Microdissection
- Other Technologies of Single-Cell Isolation and Dispensing
- Single-Cell Analysis
- Polymerase Chain Reaction
- Next-Generation Sequencing
- Mass Cytometry
- Mass Spectrometry
- Other Technologies of Single-Cell Analysis
By End User, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Research and Academic Laboratories
- Biopharmaceutical and Biotech Companies
- Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
- Other End Users
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
- Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
Selected Key Players:
- 10x Genomics, Inc.
- 1CellBio, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Berkeley Lights, Inc.
- BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Bio-Techne Corporation
- BioTuring, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation (Cytiva Life Sciences)
- Dolomite Bio
- Fluidigm Corporation
- Fluxion Biosciences
- Illimina, Inc
- Mission Bio, Inc.
- Namocell, Inc.
- NanoString Technologies, Inc.
- Parse Biosciences, Inc.
- Proteona
- Qiagen N.V.
- RareCyte, Inc.
- Scipio Biosciences SAS
- Shilps Sciences
- Takara Bio Inc. (Takara Holdings)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
3 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Product Type
4 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Omics Type
5 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Application
6 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Sample Type
7 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Workflow
8 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by End User
9 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country
10 Competitive Landscape
