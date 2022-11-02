DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022--

The "Asia Pacific Single Cell Multiomics Market 2021-2031 by Product Type, Omics Type, Application, Sample Type, Workflow, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific single cell multiomics market will grow by 21.8% annually with a total addressable market cap of $ 16,032.0 million over 2022-2031, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases along with the aging population, the widespread product adoption for visualization and analysis, technological advancements along with the rising R&D investment, and the significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry especially personalized medication.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

  • Market Structure
  • Growth Drivers
  • Restraints and Challenges
  • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
  • Porter's Five Forces

Based on Product Type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

  • Instruments
  • Consumables
  • Software

Based on Omics Type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

  • Single Cell Genomics (SCG)
  • Single Cell Transcriptomics (SCT)
  • Single Cell Proteomics (SCP)
  • Single Cell Metabolomics (SCM)

By Application, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

  • Clinical Research
  • Oncology
  • Cell Therapy
  • Immunology
  • Neurology
  • Cell Biology
  • Other Types of Clinical Research
  • Translation Research
  • Synthetic Biology

By Sample Type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

  • Human Samples
  • Cancer Tissues
  • Stem Cells
  • Immune Cells
  • Brain Cells
  • Other Human Samples
  • Animal Samples
  • Microbial Samples

By Workflow, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

  • Single-Cell Isolation and Dispensing
  • Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting (FACS)
  • Microfluidics
  • Magnetic-Activated Cell Sorting (MACS)
  • Random Seeding
  • Manual Cell Picking
  • Laser Capture Microdissection
  • Other Technologies of Single-Cell Isolation and Dispensing
  • Single-Cell Analysis
  • Polymerase Chain Reaction
  • Next-Generation Sequencing
  • Mass Cytometry
  • Mass Spectrometry
  • Other Technologies of Single-Cell Analysis

By End User, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

  • Research and Academic Laboratories
  • Biopharmaceutical and Biotech Companies
  • Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
  • Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

  • Japan
  • China
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • India
  • Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

Selected Key Players:

  • 10x Genomics, Inc.
  • 1CellBio, Inc.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Berkeley Lights, Inc.
  • BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Bio-Techne Corporation
  • BioTuring, Inc.
  • Danaher Corporation (Cytiva Life Sciences)
  • Dolomite Bio
  • Fluidigm Corporation
  • Fluxion Biosciences
  • Illimina, Inc
  • Mission Bio, Inc.
  • Namocell, Inc.
  • NanoString Technologies, Inc.
  • Parse Biosciences, Inc.
  • Proteona
  • Qiagen N.V.
  • RareCyte, Inc.
  • Scipio Biosciences SAS
  • Shilps Sciences
  • Takara Bio Inc. (Takara Holdings)
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

3 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Product Type

4 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Omics Type

5 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Application

6 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Sample Type

7 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Workflow

8 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by End User

9 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country

10 Competitive Landscape

