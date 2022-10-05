DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022--
The "Asia Pacific SVOD Forecasts 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia Pacific will have 746 million SVOD subscriptions by 2027, up from 541 million in 2021. China will have 364 million SVOD subscriptions in 2027 - or 49% of the region's total. India will add 92 million to reach 176 million in 2027.
Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: "The six major US-based platforms [Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+] will only control a quarter of Asia Pacific's SVOD subscriptions by 2027 - much lower than in any other region in the world. These platforms will never gain access to China and India has plenty of local players."
Disney+ overtook Netflix in subscriber terms in 2020 - almost entirely due to its success in India. Disney+ Hotstar reshaped the SVOD landscape in India, mainly by controlling the rights to India Premier League cricket. Disney+ Hotstar did not retain the IPL rights from 2023. The platform will lose 4.5 million subscribers in 2022 and 10 million in 2023 before plateauing.
Assuming that Disney+ retained the IPL rights in India, the previous forecasts estimated 127 million Disney+ subscribers across the region by 2027. Our revised forecasts predict 66 million by 2027 - 61 million less.
Key Topics Covered:
This PDF and excel report provides extensive research for 22 territories. Covering movies and TV episodes, the report comes in two parts:
- Insight: Detailed country analysis for 22 countries in an 89-page PDF document.
- Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2027 for 22 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.
