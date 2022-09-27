DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022--
The "Asia Pacific Travel Vaccines Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The travel vaccines market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 486.56 million in 2021 to US$ 1,023.07 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2028.
Rising awareness related to the benefits of vaccines is the major factor leading to the growth of the travel vaccines market in the region. Most countries have mandated vaccination against various infectious diseases. However, there is a lack of awareness about vaccination in most low-and middle-income countries. Many countries conduct awareness campaigns for vaccination. In 2018, 17 countries in the Western Pacific region had celebrated "world immunization week" with the theme of "protected together VaccinesWork."
Moreover, international organizations offer vaccines to children in low- and middle-income countries against pneumonia, HPV infections, and rotavirus in Asia Pacific. On the other hand, vaccination awareness is also an important part of the public health system among developed countries. Such initiatives are increasing the immunization and production of vaccines to offer growth opportunities for the market. Also, it will educate people regarding travel vaccines.
As there has been an increase in travel across regions in search of better job opportunities and health, domestic and international travelers are always at a risk of exposing to infectious diseases and may transmit them to others before or after travel. Therefore, such initiatives and programs are creating a scope for travel vaccines and establish a robust market in low- and middle-income countries.
With the new features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the Asia Pacific travel vaccines market. The Asia Pacific travel vaccines market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific Travel Vaccines Market Segmentation
Asia Pacific travel vaccines market is segmented into product, application, and country. The Asia Pacific travel vaccines market, based on product, is segmented into hepatitis A, hepatitis B, meningococcal vaccines, and others. In 2021, the others segment held the largest share of the market. The Asia Pacific travel vaccines market, based on application, is segmented into domestic travel and outbound travel. In 2021, the outbound travel segment held the largest market share. Based on country, the Asia Pacific travel vaccines market is segmented into Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Travel and Tourism on Rise
- Surge in Incidences of Infectious Diseases
Market Restraints
- High Cost of Travel Vaccines
Market Opportunities
- Rising Awareness Regarding Vaccines
Future Trends
- Never-ending Demand for Vaccines
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. APAC Travel Vaccines Market - Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. APAC Travel Vaccines Market- Market Landscape
5. APAC Travel Vaccines Market - Key Market Dynamics
6. Travel Vaccines Market - APAC Analysis
7. APAC Travel Vaccines Market Analysis - By Product
8. APAC Travel Vaccines Market Analysis - By Application
9. APAC Travel Vaccines Market - Country Analysis
10. Travel Vaccines Market-Industry Landscape
11. Company Profiles
12. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott
- Bharat Biotech
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yuxx4
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005969/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INFECTIOUS DISEASES PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/27/2022 12:02 PM/DISC: 09/27/2022 12:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005969/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.