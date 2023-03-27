Asia’s Largest Biotech Event, BIO KOREA 2023 to Be Held From May 10 to 12 in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 27, 2023--
BIO KOREA 2023, Korea’s top Biotech event representing Asia, will take place from May 10th to 12th at COEX (C Hall) in Seoul.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005809/en/
2023 BIO KOREA, Asia’s best Bio event, will be held from May 10 to 12 at COEX in Seoul (Graphic: Business Wire)
As an international event held at the national level, BIO KOREA is co-hosted by Chungcheongbuk-do Province (Governor Young-hwan Kim) and the Korea Health Industry Development Institute (President Soon-do Cha) and sponsored by the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. It has been held every year since 2006 and this year marks the 18th event.
Under the theme of ‘Connected era, Leaping towards Next Level’, this year’s event will feature various programs such as conferences, business partnering, exhibitions, an investment fair, and more.
Conferences will consist of presentations and discussions by domestic and foreign experts focusing on future innovations such as AI drug development, healthcare big data, virtual clinical trials and digital transformation in this post-Covid pandemic era. Business partnering is provided with online and offline connections to introduce technology and discuss research.
Exhibitions will take place to promote the business of companies related to the latest products and technologies in the bio field, while the investment fair will run as a presentation session to promote domestic and foreign investment and strengthen global expansion.
In 2022 in its 17th edition, as many as 22,401 people of 624 companies from 52 countries participated, providing a venue for active business exchanges. In particular, 305 companies from 10 countries including Australia, Canada, Israel and Turkey set up exhibition halls and took part in the event.
An event official said “BIO KOREA is an international event where the latest issues and cutting-edge technologies can be shared, with inquires still flooding in,” adding, “We are preparing various programs where companies can achieve practical results and we hope for the active interest and participation of both domestic and foreign bio companies.”
Companies or attendees wishing to participate in the event can contact the BIO KOREA website ( www.biokorea.org ) or the BIO KOREA office (+82-1661-0810).
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005809/en/
CONTACT: Media Contacts
BIO KOREA Organizing Committee
Ji-yun Kim
+82-1661-0810(Oh!BIO)
KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC SOUTH KOREA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SCIENCE BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH PHARMACEUTICAL GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH HEALTH TECHNOLOGY OTHER HEALTH
SOURCE: BIO KOREA Organizing Committee
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/27/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 03/27/2023 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005809/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.