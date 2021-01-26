North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.