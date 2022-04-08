LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 8, 2022--
Continuing its rapid expansion as the country’s leading host of major collegiate sporting events in the U.S., ASM Global, over a span of four days, April 1 - 4, became the first to host both the NCAA men’s and women’s college basketball finals in its New Orleans Superdome and Minneapolis Target Center.
Attended by over 160,000 fans in both cities, these two major events are part of a streak that began in 2022 and will continue through 2026 in ASM-operated facilities around the country, which is the result of being selected by the NCAA to host a total of 32 preliminary rounds and championships in Division I, II and III athletics over the five-year period.
The number of events over the five-year period is unprecedented for a single-facility operator. Additionally, ASM Global will host the 2023 Men’s Final Four at NRG Park in Houston, followed by the 2024 Men’s Final Four at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
“We’re very appreciative of this recognition by the NCAA of our unique capabilities to integrate our global knowledge of best practices gleaned from our portfolio of the world’s most recognized and iconic venues combined with insights and sensitivities to each U.S. market in which we present these events,” said ASM Global President and CEO Ron Bension. “We’re also proud of the fact that our resources help provide a much-needed financial boost for businesses.”
Doug Thornton, ASM Global’s executive vice president of stadiums, arenas and theatres, said, “Of course each year is a little different than the previous one, but the ASM Global team’s experience is unparalleled and invaluable to events of this nature. Our staff has worked closely with NCAA officials now for years to plan these events, and it certainly helps that our team has had a great deal of experience with past Final Fours.”
About ASM Global
ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 325 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. asmglobal.com
