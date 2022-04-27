NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) _ Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.5 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Northborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 47 cents per share.
The maker of insulation products posted revenue of $38.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.5 million.
Aspen Aerogels expects full-year earnings to be $1.88 to $1.99 per share, with revenue in the range of $145 million to $155 million.
Aspen Aerogels shares have dropped 54% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $23.02, a climb of 16% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASPN
