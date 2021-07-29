NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its second quarter.
The Northborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.
The maker of insulation products posted revenue of $31.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.3 million.
Aspen Aerogels expects a full-year loss of $1.04 to 94 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $110 million to $118 million.
Aspen Aerogels shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $38.69, increasing sixfold in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASPN