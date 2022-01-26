BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $61.9 million.
The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.20 per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.
The software maker posted revenue of $171.4 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $188.2 million.
Aspen Technology expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.23 to $5.39 per share, with revenue in the range of $737 million to $754 million.
Aspen Technology shares have fallen roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $144.71, a climb of slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.
