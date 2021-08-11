BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $95.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.39. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.53 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.
The software maker posted revenue of $198 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $206.1 million.
Aspen Technology expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.79 to $5.17 per share, with revenue in the range of $702 million to $737 million.
Aspen Technology shares have climbed roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $142.70, an increase of 47% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZPN