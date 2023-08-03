BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2023--
Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced that Chantelle Breithaupt, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum in Vail, CO.
The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. MT). The presentation will be webcast live and available for a limited time on the Webcasts section of the company’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.aspentech.com/events-and-presentations.
About AspenTech
Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. Through our unique combination of deep domain expertise and innovation, customers in capital-intensive industries can run their assets safer, greener, longer and faster to improve their operational excellence. To learn more, visit AspenTech.com.
