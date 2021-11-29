BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2021--
Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced that Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Nasdaq Investor Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, November 30 at 9:30 a.m. ET.
The presentation will be webcast live and available for a limited time on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.aspentech.com/.
About AspenTech
Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a global leader in asset optimization software. Its solutions address complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modelling expertise with artificial intelligence. Its purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer and faster. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.
