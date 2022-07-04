DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 4, 2022--
The "Assess Impact For Supplier Change Notices" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Companies in the pharmaceutical and medical device space are required to have control over their supply chain and suppliers. Suppliers make changes to their product, production or location on a routine basis.
The manufacturer needs to assess the impact of those changes on their product and or production before introducing the vendors product into their manufacturing process. This webinar will discuss setting up good supplier agreements so change notifications are received and how to do a proper impact assessment of those notices before accepting altered product.
All companies in the pharmaceutical and medical device space are required to have control over their supply chain and suppliers. Inadequate assessment of changes to supplier material, production or location can have impact on final product, process and/or regulatory impact. This training will highlight ways to assess the impact of supplier changes to help mitigate impact.
Areas Covered in the Webinar:
- Regulatory Expectations
- FDA
- ISO
- Supplier Agreements
- Continuing guarantee statements
- Supplier Change Notices
- Assessments of Supplier Change Notices
- Procedures
- Team
- Triage
- Types of changes
- Low/No Impact Changes
- All other changes
- How to determine which is which
- Full impact assessments of changes which do not fall into the Low/no impact category
- Level of work based on risk
- Team approach
- Tools
- Determination of acceptability of change
- Acceptable change
- What to do if change is not acceptable
Who Should Attend:
- QA professionals
- Technical scientists
- Production staff
- Regulatory Affairs professionals
- Supply chain professionals
For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jwnx76
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220704005108/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/04/2022 05:06 AM/DISC: 07/04/2022 05:06 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220704005108/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.