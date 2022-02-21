DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 21, 2022--
The "Customer Experience Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Analytical Tools, by Touch Point Type, by Deployment, by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global customer experience management market size is expected to reach USD 38.98 billion by 2030 and is expected to register a significant CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2030. The growing importance of understanding customer behavior and their preferences is driving various organizations and brands to provide the best service performance for modern customers in real-time.
Moreover, the growing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its applications by organizations to communicate with their consumers is expected to boost the growth of the Customer Experience Management (CEM) market in the forthcoming years. Several brands and organizations are increasingly depending on customer experience management tools to determine customers' requirements, which are perceived to be significant to sustain in this competitive market.
The continuous demand from customers for a personalized experience across several industries, such as IT, telecom, retail, and BFSI, is a key driving factor for the market growth. Customer experience management allows smooth connectivity between companies and customers for achieving the organizational goal as well as customer expectations. It blends customer satisfaction, loyalty, retention, and customer-centricity.
With the advancements in technology, consumers are using numerous devices to understand, evaluate, and finalize products. The digital transformation has helped consumers to demand a smooth experience while interacting with companies across multiple touchpoints and channels. Several organizations are highly involved in developing and restructuring their customer experience management through artificial intelligence and its applications to retain their customers and successfully position and reposition their brands and products.
Customer Experience Management Market Report Highlights
- The popularity of speech analytics tools has grown with the increasing number of voice-enabled searches and call centers. Speech analytics enables enterprises to identify the areas of trends, opportunities, and concerns through calls. This will improve the agent's performance, monitor compliance, streamline business processes, improve first call resolution, and enhance customer experience
- The mobile touchpoint market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.9% over the forecast period. The driving factor for the growth is the increased use of smartphones, which is empowering enterprises to develop mobile marketing strategies. Moreover, mobile CEM solutions enable mobile carriers to take part in building sustainable customer relationships via customer-initiated requests
- The cloud-based segment is expected to attain significant growth in terms of revenue by 2030, registering a CAGR of 20.3% over the forecast period. This technology offers low-cost integration of CEM systems within the existing environment. It is widely used across the end-use segment for its flexibility and scalability and will play a vital role in increasing the growth of this market
- The BFSI segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.5% over the forecast period as these solutions and services provide quality standards and reduce internal inefficiencies in BFSI enterprises. The major factors included for driving the growth are increasing adoption of cloud-based deployment models and investments in advanced technologies to offer digital finance management assistance
- The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.9% over the forecast period. With huge presence of call centers, increasing trend of social media marketing, and growing emphasis on customer satisfaction across industries and sectors are driving factors for the growth
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Customer Experience Management Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2017 - 2030
2.2 Global Customer Experience Management Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
2.2.1 Global customer experience management market, by region, 2017 - 2030
2.2.2 Global customer experience management market, by analytical tools, 2017 - 2030
2.2.3 Global customer experience management market, by touch point type, 2017 - 2030
2.2.4 Global customer experience management market, by deployment, 2017 - 2030
2.2.5 Global customer experience management market, by end use, 2017 - 2030
Chapter 3 Customer Experience Management (CEM) Industry Outlook
3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope
3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects
3.3 Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market - Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1 Vendor landscape
3.4 Customer Experience Management Market - Market Dynamics
3.4.1 Market driver analysis
3.4.2 Market restraint analysis
3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.6 Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7 Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market - Company Market Share Analysis, 2020
3.8 Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market - PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4 Customer Experience Management Analytical Tools Outlook
4.1 Customer Experience Management Market Share By Analytical Tools, 2021
4.2 Enterprise Feedback Management (EFM) Software
4.3 Speech Analytics
4.4 Text Analytics
4.5 Web Analytics & Content Management
4.6 Others
Chapter 5 Customer Experience Management Touch Point Type Outlook
5.1 Customer Experience Management Market Share By Touch Point Type, 2021
5.2 Stores/Branches
5.3 Call Centers
5.4 Social Media Platform
5.5 Email
5.6 Mobile
5.7 Web Services
5.8 Others
Chapter 6 Customer Experience Management Deployment Outlook
6.1 Customer Experience Management Market Share By Deployment, 2021
6.2 Cloud
6.3 On-premise
Chapter 7 Customer Experience Management End-Use Outlook
7.1 Customer Experience Management Market Share By end use, 2021
7.2 BFSI
7.3 Retail
7.4 Healthcare
7.5 IT & Telecom
7.6 Manufacturing
7.7 Government, Energy & Utilities
7.8 Construction, Real Estate & Property Management
7.9 Service Business
7.10 Others
Chapter 8 Customer Experience Management Regional Outlook
8.1 Customer Experience Management Market Share by Region, 2021
8.2 North America
8.3 Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.5 Latin America
8.6 MEA
Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis
9.1 Recent Developments and Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
9.2 Company/Competition Categorization
9.3 Vendor Landscape
9.3.1 Customer Experience Management Market: Key Company Market Ranking/Share Analysis, 2021
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- Adobe
- Avaya Inc.
- Clarabridge
- Freshworks Inc.
- Genesys
- IBM Corporation
- Medallia Inc.
- Open Text Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Qualtrics
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Service Management Group (SMG)
- Tech Mahindra Limited
- Verint
- Zendesk
- Miraway
