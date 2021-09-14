4th-$10,564, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Foggy
Off 9:14. Good. dueled otsd turn
Fractional/Final Time: 23.200, 46.000, 59.600, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.200.
Trainer: Jerry Gourneau
Winner: CH F, 3, by Drums of Thunder-Taitt Hill
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Witt's Tenny Ten
|124
|4
|2
|3-2½
|2-½
|1-3½
|1-5½
|S. Chickeness
|1.55
|Media Mendacity
|123
|5
|3
|5
|4-hd
|4-½
|2-½
|A. Whitehall
|1.25
|Fat N Bitter
|122
|3
|1
|1-hd
|1-hd
|2-1
|3-1½
|J. Carreno
|7.65
|Storm Stride
|122
|1
|5
|4-hd
|5
|5
|4-3¼
|S. Chadee Jr.
|16.20
|Gold Diggin Darlin
|121
|2
|4
|2-½
|3-3½
|3-1½
|5
|N. Stephenson
|3.30
|4 (4)
|Witt's Tenny Ten
|5.10
|2.60
|2.10
|5 (5)
|Media Mendacity
|2.50
|2.20
|3 (3)
|Fat N Bitter
|3.40
$0.2 Pick 3 (6-2-4) 3 Correct Paid $6.93. $0.2 Triactor (4-5-3) paid $3.03; $1 Exactor (4-5) paid $5.00; Quinella (4-5) paid $5.20; $0.2 Superfecta (4-5-3-1) paid $4.81; $611,276.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.