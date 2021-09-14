4th-$10,564, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Foggy

Off 9:14. Good. dueled otsd turn

Fractional/Final Time: 23.200, 46.000, 59.600, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.200.

Trainer: Jerry Gourneau

Winner: CH F, 3, by Drums of Thunder-Taitt Hill

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Witt's Tenny Ten124423-2½2-½1-3½1-5½S. Chickeness1.55
Media Mendacity1235354-hd4-½2-½A. Whitehall1.25
Fat N Bitter122311-hd1-hd2-13-1½J. Carreno7.65
Storm Stride122154-hd554-3¼S. Chadee Jr.16.20
Gold Diggin Darlin121242-½3-3½3-1½5N. Stephenson3.30
4 (4)Witt's Tenny Ten5.102.602.10
5 (5)Media Mendacity2.502.20
3 (3)Fat N Bitter3.40

$0.2 Pick 3 (6-2-4) 3 Correct Paid $6.93. $0.2 Triactor (4-5-3) paid $3.03; $1 Exactor (4-5) paid $5.00; Quinella (4-5) paid $5.20; $0.2 Superfecta (4-5-3-1) paid $4.81; $611,276.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you