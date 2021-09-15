2nd-$7,752, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 8:17. Good. insd trip, rly btw hrs
Fractional/Final Time: 22.600, 46.200, 1:00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.600.
Trainer: Jared Brown
Winner: B G, 6, by Advanceexpectation-Dubaidora
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Valid Thor
|124
|1
|2
|3-2
|3-2
|2-hd
|1-½
|J. Carreno
|1.05
|Bad News
|119
|5
|4
|5
|4-1
|4-½
|2-1¾
|R. Mangalee
|2.75
|Carramiamine
|121
|4
|1
|1-2
|1-1½
|1-½
|3-no
|N. Stephenson
|5.15
|Captive Kitten
|124
|2
|5
|4-2½
|5
|3-1
|4-2¾
|S. Chadee Jr.
|9.20
|Bye Y'all
|121
|3
|3
|2-1
|2-½
|5
|5
|L. Nelson
|3.35
|1 (1)
|Valid Thor
|4.10
|2.60
|2.10
|5 (5)
|Bad News
|3.00
|2.40
|4 (4)
|Carramiamine
|3.10
$0.2 Triactor (1-5-4) paid $5.80; $1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $8.45; $1 Exactor (1-5) paid $5.90; Quinella (1-5) paid $7.20; $0.2 Superfecta (1-5-4-2) paid $9.88; $660,082.
