2nd-$7,752, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 8:17. Good. insd trip, rly btw hrs

Fractional/Final Time: 22.600, 46.200, 1:00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.600.

Trainer: Jared Brown

Winner: B G, 6, by Advanceexpectation-Dubaidora

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Valid Thor124123-23-22-hd1-½J. Carreno1.05
Bad News1195454-14-½2-1¾R. Mangalee2.75
Carramiamine121411-21-1½1-½3-noN. Stephenson5.15
Captive Kitten124254-2½53-14-2¾S. Chadee Jr.9.20
Bye Y'all121332-12-½55L. Nelson3.35
1 (1)Valid Thor4.102.602.10
5 (5)Bad News3.002.40
4 (4)Carramiamine3.10

$0.2 Triactor (1-5-4) paid $5.80; $1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $8.45; $1 Exactor (1-5) paid $5.90; Quinella (1-5) paid $7.20; $0.2 Superfecta (1-5-4-2) paid $9.88; $660,082.

