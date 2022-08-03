Assure Infusions to Build Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility in Central Florida

WINTER HAVEN, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022--
Assure Infusions, Inc., a new company that launched earlier this year to produce IV fluid products, is building a manufacturing plant in Bartow, Florida. The 60,000-square-foot-facility – scheduled to open in 2023 – will be fully automated with advanced robotics to make IV fluids that are in high demand in the U.S. healthcare system.
“We’re excited to share our plans to build a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Central Florida,” said Alex Lucio, CEO of Assure Infusions. “Having readily available IV fluids is critical for quality healthcare, but unfortunately, there is often a shortage of these products in the U.S. due to a lack of domestic manufacturing, supply chain issues and production limitations of current manufacturers.”
Assure Infusions’ new facility will showcase the company as a highly-advanced, innovative new player in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry. The facility will create over 100 high-paying jobs and will provide high-quality IV fluid products for hospitals and healthcare facilities in Florida and beyond.
“In addition to creating over 100 new high-skill, high-wage jobs in Polk County, Assure Infusions will help ensure hospitals and healthcare facilities can function without interruption by providing a steady and stable supply of IV fluid products,” Lucio said.
Before starting Assure Infusions in February, Lucio was the Founder and CEO of 3B Medical, a medical device manufacturer in Central Florida that manufactures products for the treatment of sleep disordered breathing and oxygen therapy. Lucio grew 3B Medical into one of the fastest growing companies in Florida before exiting after the acquisition by ReactHealth.
About Assure Infusions
Assure Infusions, Inc. launched in 2022 as an advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing company that will produce sterile IV fluids such as normal saline, dextrose, Ringer's lactate and sterile water. With corporate offices in Winter Haven, Florida, the company’s advanced robotics manufacturing plant will be in Bartow and will be operational in 2023. Assure Infusions will play a critical role in ensuring that hospital demand for intravenous solutions is met with sufficient domestic manufacturing. For more information, visit assureiv.com.
