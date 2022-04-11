KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 11, 2022--
Kestra Medical Technologies announced today that the company’s ASSURE ® Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCD) system was recognized as one of the winners of the 2022 Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEA), garnering honors in the Cardiovascular Devices category.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220411005323/en/
Kestra Medical Technologies announced today that the company’s ASSURE Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCD) system was recognized as one of the winners of the 2022 Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEA). The ASSURE System represents the next generation of monitoring and therapy to protect patients at risk of sudden cardiac arrest. (Photo credit: Kestra Medical Technologies)
The ASSURE ® WCD system represents the next generation of monitoring and therapy to protect patients at risk of sudden cardiac arrest. It includes a wearable device that provides autonomous detection and defibrillation for ventricular arrhythmias, if needed. The complete Cardiac Recovery System ® includes the ASSURE WCD, the ASSURE patient app, and Kestra CareStation TM remote patient data platform, all working together to provide comfortable protection for patients and clear insights for providers.
“It is an honor to earn this design recognition,” said Brian Webster, CEO, “Our highly talented and experienced engineering and clinical teams focused on listening carefully to cardiac patients and healthcare providers throughout the entire research and development process. They responded to those needs in designing each aspect of the ASSURE System. We’re excited to be bringing this new option to patients and providers.”
“We're honored to have had the opportunity to work with Kestra in the early days of developing this revolutionary device,” said Josh Kornfeld, CEO of design firm Tactile. “And even more so to know how many lives will be positively affected by its use for years to come. Congratulations to everyone at Kestra for a job well done.”
“This year’s entrants were amazing, each playing a significant role in changing the direction of the industry and bringing viable new innovations that overcome today’s most pressing challenges in the healthcare field,” said Jamie Hartford, MDEA program manager. A jury of ten multidisciplinary professionals judged the awards based on design and functional innovation, overall benefit to patients and healthcare, and differentiation in the marketplace. The MDEA awards are the premier design awards for the MedTech industry, organized by Informa Markets Engineering, the publisher of Medical Device and Diagnostic Industry (MD+DI).
The ASSURE WCD system by Kestra ® received Food and Drug Administration premarket approval in 2021 and is protecting cardiac patients in multiple cities across the U.S. as the company continues its product launch and expansion.
Kestra will next exhibit the ASSURE System at Heart Rhythm 2022, the annual meeting of the Heart Rhythm Society, April 29–May 1 in San Francisco.
About Kestra Medical Technologies
Kestra Medical Technologies, Inc. is a privately held wearable medical device and digital healthcare company that protects cardiac patients with diagnostic monitoring and therapeutic technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and mobile. Kestra was founded in 2014 by leaders from the external (AED) and internal (ICD) defibrillation industries. Based in Kirkland, Washington, Kestra is a portfolio company of Bain Capital, one of the world’s leading alternative investment firms with deep global experience in healthcare.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements Kestra makes in this press release that relate to future plans, events, prospects, or performance are forward-looking statements and as such, are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed. While these current forward-looking statements represent the current beliefs of Management as of the date published, Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Kestra undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances, or unanticipated events.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220411005323/en/
Matt Fikse, Kestra Medical Technologies, 425-708-8445,matt.fikse@kestramedical.com
KEYWORD: WASHINGTON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES CARDIOLOGY
SOURCE: Kestra Medical Technologies
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/11/2022 12:01 PM/DISC: 04/11/2022 12:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220411005323/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.