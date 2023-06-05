BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2023--
Canada, long known for its highly educated workforce and welcoming business environment, is emerging as a biopharma powerhouse as federal policies enacted at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic yield multiple benefits to startups, industry incumbents, educational institutions and researchers.
The Canada booth at BIO2023 is a showcase of biopharma accomplishment and forward thinking towards creating the most welcoming and productive biopharma environment in the world.
Canada's life sciences and biomanufacturing sector is undergoing a renaissance. Since the onset of the pandemic, Canada has been deploying significant investments to rebuild our sector and develop leading-edge technological platforms to propel the next generation of vaccines, therapeutics and biomanufacturing capabilities. We are mobilizing academia, research entities, companies of all sizes, as well as working with our international partners, to reinvigorate our domestic ecosystem, lead innovation in the life sciences, and contribute to global efforts to build more capacity and resilience to respond to future health emergencies.
Among the key steps enacted by the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:
- More than $2 billion in investment in research, stem cell science, company creation and workforce training
- Key investments in cell and gene therapies, RNA technology, and antibody therapeutics
- A streamlined clinical trial regulatory scheme along with funding to subsidize the cost of trials
“With the increased awareness globally of the importance of having a competitive domestic biotech sector, the diversity, strength, and national scope of Canada’s biotech ecosystem represents a significant competitive advantage upon which to build,” said Andrew Casey, President and CEO of BIOTECanada, the leading industry organization. “The federal government’s biomanufacturing and life sciences strategy and its corresponding investments are greatly enhancing Canada’s competitive position and attracting the investments of global biotech partners. Combined, the increase in investments and partnerships are enhancing the ability of Canadian biotech companies to scale up and ultimately deliver game changing solutions to meet the needs of these highly complex illnesses impacting people worldwide,” said Casey. “The Canadian biotech sector is having a generational moment which will benefit the world.”
Earlier this year, biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced a major expansion of its research footprint in Canada, bringing 500 new scientific and high-tech positions to the Greater Toronto Area with the expansion of its Research and Development Hub, which leads more than 120 global clinical studies in areas including COVID-19, chronic kidney disease, and breast, lung and prostate cancer. The expansion also included the creation of a new AstraZeneca, Alexion Rare Disease Development Hub which will focus on research in hematology, nephrology, neurology, metabolic disorders and ophthalmology.
“Adding jobs and investing in Canada makes perfect sense for AstraZeneca as a global biopharma firm,” said Kiersten Combs, president of AstraZeneca Canada. “Steps taken at the federal and provincial level continue to make Canada a welcoming and productive environment for AstraZeneca.”
Canada’s thriving biotech sector is illustrated by Zymeworks, a Vancouver-based developer of advanced antibody therapeutics for multiple types of cancer that has multiple drug candidates in advanced or pivotal clinical trials.
In other recent Canadian biopharma news:
- Abcellera announced a $701 million dollar co-investment with the government;
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals announced the opening of its new radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Hamilton, Ontario;
- Aspect Biosystems announced a partnership with Novo Nordisk to produce bioprinted tissue therapeutics for diabetes. Aspect will receive $75 million from Novo Nordisk in initial payments, and Novo Nordisk could potentially give Aspect up to $650 million in future payments for each product arising from the partnership.
More than 1,000 convention attendees from Canada will help showcase the nation’s advantages as a leading biopharma industry destination.
