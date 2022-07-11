Lea Michele appears at the 75th annual Tony Awards in New York on June 12, 2022, left, and Beanie Feldstein appears at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 19, 2021. Lea Michele has been tapped to step in and lead the Broadway revival of the beleaguered “Funny Girl” this fall, an announcement made just hours after current star Beanie Feldstein revealed she was leaving the show sooner than anticipated due to the show taking a “different direction.