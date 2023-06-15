At Home’s Sumit Anand Named to 2024 Constellation Research Business Transformation 150

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2023--
At Home’s Chief Information Officer and Head of Strategy Sumit Anand was recognized by Constellation Research on its 2024 Business Transformation 150, an elite list of top 150 executives leading business transformation efforts globally.
At Home’s Chief Information Officer and Head of Strategy Sumit Anand. (Photo: Business Wire)
This year's BT150 nomination process highlights the increasing importance of digital and technology leaders who prioritize stakeholder and shareholder interests, embodying the principles they champion.
Sumit Anand joined At Home in July 2018 and currently serves as Chief Information Officer and Head of Strategy. Prior to At Home, Sumit was the Senior Vice President of Information Technology from 2015 to 2018 at Signet Jewelers, a large specialty jewelry retailer in the United States, Canada, and United Kingdom. In that role, Sumit was responsible for leading the Technology and Digital Modernization and Transformation initiative across eight global brands and several business capability areas, including stores, Ecommerce, omni-channel, supply chain, analytics, merchandizing, HR and finance.
Sumit also previously served as an executive in Accenture’s digital retail practice from 2007 to 2015. He was the Strategy and Technology Account Lead Accenture’s largest global retail client and worked with various national and international retail organizations including Best Buy, Signet Jewelers, Walgreens, Neiman Marcus around their corporate strategy, international expansion, digital and technology transformation, and M&A initiatives.
“It’s an honor to receive this award. I’m grateful to my team and our cross-functional partners that significantly impact the organization and enable us to deliver on At Home’s business objectives at an accelerated pace,” said Mr. Anand. “Thanks to everyone’s efforts, we helped grow the company to 262 stores, opened a second distribution center, launched omnichannel and modernized our technology footprint across the enterprise. Our continued success is a testament to their excellent work.”
Mr. Anand was recently recognized as one of the Top 50 Tech Leaders in the Forbes CIO Next List for 2023, he was the Enterprise Winner of the 2020 Dallas CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards and was also named to the D CEO Dallas 500 Most Influential Leaders in North Texas. He is also a Dallas CIO (Evanta Gartner) Co-Chair and National Retail Federation (NRF) CIO Council Member.
“Sumit leads an exceptional information technology team, and this award celebrates all their accomplishments,” said Lee Bird, Chairman & CEO of At Home. “Sumit is extremely deserving of this award and we are grateful for his leadership.”
Nominations from peers, industry influencers, technology vendors and analysts powered the six-month selection process. Each executive on the list demonstrates an understanding of how the business environment is transforming in response to digital and exponential technologies, and these leaders are actively preparing their companies to excel during and after the transformation.
The full listing can be found here: https://www.constellationr.com/business-transformation-150-2023-2024
About At Home:
At Home, The Home and Holiday Superstore, offers up to 45,000 on-trend home products to fit every room, style, budget or season. From furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares, to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor, At Home offers décor for all, and always for less. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, At Home currently operates 263 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at athome.com.
