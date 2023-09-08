MADRID — At least 296 people have been killed in Morocco in a powerful earthquake, the country's Interior Ministry said on Saturday morning.
A magnitude-6.8 earthquake rocked Morocco at 11 p.m. on Friday (2200 GMT), the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake occurred around 70 kilometers (43 miles) southwest of Marrakesh at a depth of 18.5 kilometers (11 miles), USGS said.
The ministry said an additional 153 people were injured.
The earthquake caused panic among residents in Marrakech, Agadir and other cities and was also felt in Rabat and Casablanca, local newspaper Le Matin reported.
