NAPPANEE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022--
ATC, an industry-leading manufacturer of aluminum RVs and trailers, announced today the launch of its 2023 toy hauler models: the Plā ™ 500 Series and Plā ™ 700 Series. In production now, the new additions to ATC’s RV lineup are loaded with advanced technology and new design details that enhance the comfort and usability for owners. The Plā 500 Series and 700 Series, available in both travel trailer and fifth wheel toy hauler configurations, replace ATC’s Game Changer and Game Changer PRO Series toy haulers, respectively, and will be available at dealers nationwide as soon as mid-July 2022.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220715005470/en/
ATC launches its 2023 toy hauler models: the Plā ™ 500 Series and Plā ™ 700 Series. The new additions to the ATC RV line are loaded with advanced technology and new design details that enhance comfort and usability. (Photo: Business Wire)
Featuring a touchscreen control from Firefly Integrations, which specializes in simple user interfaces for total coach control, ATC owners can effortlessly control and monitor many core functions and features of their RV. Users can operate the lights, awning, slide-out, leveling jacks, and more from an easy-to-operate touchscreen or smartphone app. Key systems can also be monitored from a phone or the central console, including water tank levels, thermostat, generator status, and battery levels.
New Plā Series features that make lounging and entertaining more enjoyable and comfortable include a stereo system from MB Quart with dual zone control over interior and exterior volume. Indirect rope lighting offers a full spectrum of dimmable, remote-controlled color options, adding ambience to the Plā Series interior. The Plā 700 Series also includes LP Quick Connect for convenient exterior connection to gas appliances like grills and firepits.
“With the launch of the Plā Series we have really focused on fine tuning the technological and aesthetic touches that make such a huge difference in overall owner enjoyment,” said Jason Schlabach, RV Category Manager at ATC. “When people step foot in an ATC Plā Series toy hauler, we want them to be wowed by the superior design and high-end features that our customers expect in a high-quality RV.”
RVs in the Plā Series have refreshed interior design and décor components, including:
- New kitchen backsplash extending from countertop to overhead cabinets
- Durable vinyl rug in the garage
- Tasteful, modern gray accent wall at the head of the bed
- Luxurious cashmere gray and linen beige wall colors
Like all ATC RVs, the Plā Series is manufactured with premium-quality aluminum construction and an industry-first configurable track system. With precision-welded aluminum frames, ATC RVs are the most structurally sound, highest-quality RVs in the industry, enabling ATC toy hauler to be stronger, last longer, and go farther.
About ATC
For over 20 years, ATC has been an industry-leading manufacturer of aluminum trailers. ATC offers a varied line of RVs and trailer products to complement both outdoor lifestyles and on-site work environments, all built with premium aluminum construction. ATC products enable safe and secure hauling of cars, motorcycles, and ATVs, while the commercial product lines offer many options for on-location, secure work, and service applications. For more information, visit www.atctrailers.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220715005470/en/
CONTACT: ATC Press Contact:
Ray Vincenzo
1-206-290-4431
KEYWORD: INDIANA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEN RETAIL TRANSPORTATION FAMILY AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING TRAVEL MANUFACTURING CONSUMER AUTOMOTIVE LUXURY LIFESTYLE WOMEN SENIORS RECREATIONAL VEHICLES
SOURCE: ATC
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/19/2022 08:30 AM/DISC: 07/19/2022 08:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220715005470/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.