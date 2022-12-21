SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022--
Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company announced today that Deputy CEO Justin Cohen will officially become CEO effective January 1, 2023. Cohen, who in the summer of 2021 was tapped to succeed CEO Mike Miller after a planned transition, has led the evolution of Ategrity’s business in the excess and surplus lines (“E&S”) market, including an expansion into the Middle Market segment.
“Justin has been instrumental in building Ategrity’s team of exceptional talent and deploying capital in areas that support growth in a smart way,” said Stuart Zimmer, chairman of Zimmer Financial Services Group (ZFSG) and lead investor in Ategrity.
In 2018, Ategrity launched with a significant financial investment from Zimmer, which brought aboard a management team of industry veterans led by Miller. This fall, the company received an additional $75 million in capital from Zimmer to support the rollout of the firm’s new products, bringing Zimmer’s investment to approximately $300 million to date. Cohen serves on the board of Ategrity Specialty Holdings, parent company of the E&S insurer, and, in his year and a half as Deputy CEO, has led the company to build financial strength and focus on more profitable business lines and innovations.
“As Mike steps away from Ategrity after nearly five years, we are grateful for his leadership in helping us build a new E&S business from scratch and put it on the map,” said Zimmer.
“I’m very proud of what we have built at Ategrity, and I wish the company continued success going forward,” said Miller.
Zimmer continued: “Now, as Justin assumes the full title of CEO and can further execute our vision, we are excited about Ategrity’s next chapter.”
“I am looking forward to growing our business as we deepen our relationships with brokers and agents and deliver exceptional service and products to the market,” said Cohen.
“Our goal is to become the leading E&S carrier that uses strong technical underwriting, intelligent operational efficiencies, sound risk management, and intensive specialization to win in the marketplace, and we are on a clear path toward this success.”
Ategrity has a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) from A.M. Best.
About Ategrity
Ategrity partners with brokers and wholesale agents throughout the U.S. to deliver risk and insurance solutions for small to medium-sized businesses. The company is led by recognized industry leaders from the insurance and technology sectors, bringing together many decades of experience in the E&S market and advanced data analytics. With underwriting teams across the country, Ategrity helps businesses be well-prepared and protected for facing the complexity of risk today. For more information, visit www.ategrity.com.
