The year 2022 proved to be one of unprecedented growth for Athenian Group. The company relocated to Suite 222 of The Ion at 4201 Main Street in Houston, Texas.
The move stems from Athenian’s employee growth, expanded client base and need for more collaborative meeting and planning space. The move will also give Athenian staff ample space to generate more innovative thought leadership and maximize the ability to deliver best in class client solutions.
“We are excited about our corporate office move to The Ion and anticipate our new location will be the firm’s epicenter of communication, collaboration, and culture,” said Bobby Dixon, president and CEO of Athenian. “The Ion represents the city of Houston’s commitment to innovation and commerce, and Athenian is happy to become a key tenant. It is also great to be part of a collaboration with my alma mater, Rice University. Ultimately, the move will enhance our ability to continue bringing great people together to solve great challenges for our great clients.”
The consulting firm also promoted five key players in their organization. Tanyan Farley has been promoted to Vice President, Client Solutions. Farley has been instrumental in all of Athenian’s client relations since the company’s inception and proven to be a vital asset to the company’s success. Victor Flint also holds a Vice President role for Business Development. Flint boasts 25 years of experience identifying, attracting and acquiring new business. Athenian also promoted Pierre Beasley to Senior Project Manager, Brandon Douglas to Senior Analyst, and Alex Francis to Manager, Operations.
Athenian Group is a limited liability company (LLC) that is a leading certified MWBE, HUB, DBE, and SBE program and change management firm. Since 2012, AG has assembled an unprecedented collaborative team of well-pedigreed, innovative, and experienced thought leaders. These years of experience bring best practices from across the public and private sector landscape, ensuring your organization receives best-in-breed solutions, regardless of sector.
About Athenian Group
Athenian is a Houston-based consulting firm that focuses on project management and organizational change management. As one of the leading minority-owned firms in the nation, we have worked closely with blue-chip organizations across the private sector and with some of the top government entities including municipalities, counties, state, and special districts to deliver transaction advisory services, cross departmental organizational change, transformation, and organizational alignment. We strive to deliver sustainable change through customized solutions for each of our clients, ensuring each unique situation is addressed with a combination of cross industry best practice and top tier pedigree.
