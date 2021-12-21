STRATFORD, Conn. & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2021--
Athletic Brewing, the leading non-alcoholic craft brewer and one of Fast Company’s “Brands That Matter” in 2021, is excited to launch their Dry January Party Pack by taking a new spin on the cultural phenomenon that almost a quarter of adults participate in each new year, “Dry January.”
Athletic Brewing believes consumers shouldn’t have to “suffer” through a sober January, but instead continue to celebrate in a healthy way by substituting alcoholic beverages with delicious craft brews that forgo the booze but not the taste. Contents include five six-packs of Athletic’s award-winning beers, a Dry Jan Party disposable camera, and an Athletic Branded Koozie, which all help to support Athletic Brewing’s message that Dry January can still mean celebration. Beginning December 20th, consumers can purchase their Dry January Party Pack on Athletic Brewing’s website, (MSRP: $59.99).
“After indulging over the holidays, it’s no surprise that so many people hit the reset button in January,” said Athletic Brewing Company Co-founder Bill Shufelt. “We want to help people shift their mindset and make January into less of a sacrifice. The conversation around non-alcoholic beer has changed. It’s no longer about restricting yourself. It’s about rewarding yourself and making better choices.”
This January, Athletic Brewing encourages consumers to keep the party going without compromising their health and fitness-focused New Year Resolutions. Sixty-six percent of Millennials are actively reducing their alcohol intake ( Nielsen ), and the numbers are expected to rise again in 2022, as health and wellness remain top of mind for millions of Americans. And with craft non-alcoholic beer sales continuing to rise--up 300% YTD--Athletic Brewing leads the market share at 45%.
Since its inception in 2017, Athletic Brewing has expanded the very definition of what beer can be, taking it from being a beverage mostly consumed on weekends during a handful of occasions, to one that, without the alcohol, can be enjoyed seven days a week, at any time of day, in just about any venue and attached to any experience, activity or celebration.
About Athletic Brewing
Named by Fast Company Magazine as one of the “Brands That Matter” in 2021, and recognized as Craft Brewery of the Year by Brewbound, Athletic Brewing Company is reimagining beer for the modern, active adult. Their great-tasting craft brews provide a refreshing taste of craft beer, without the alcohol or the hangover. With custom breweries on the east and west coasts, their lineup has earned accolades throughout the industry, even against full-strength beers, including the 2021 US Open Beer Awards Gold medal for Run Wild. Additionally, Athletic Brewing’s “Two for the Trails” initiative donates 2% of all sales to trail and park cleanups and maintenance. Plus, as a part of their IMPACT Program, 1% of revenue goes to non-profit organizations that support positive impact and opportunity from the ground up in their communities. Athletic Brewing’s full portfolio of flagships, seasonal, and specialty beers is available for purchase on its website, www.athleticbrewing.com, as well as the company’s subscription offering – The Athletic Club.
