NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 15, 2022--
Athletic Greens, originators of the Foundational Nutrition category and creators of the daily nutrition drink AG1, announced today the appointment of Rosalind Chevreuil as Chief People Officer. Chevreuil joins the company in the newly created role and will continue the company’s ongoing work to become a people-focused global employer, a leader in mission-driven fully remote work culture, and the world’s most trusted and recommended foundational nutrition product.
Chevreuil joins Athletic Greens at a pivotal time as the health and wellness leader is one of the fastest growing nutrition companies in the world and is actively building out company culture, talent, and organizational capabilities. Chevreuil brings experience leading through transformation with a flexible, modern culture to the wellness leader who recently announced a strategic fund round of $115 million led by Alpha Wave Ventures. Founded in 2010 and fully remote from inception, Athletic Greens has pioneered a mission-driven culture centered on helping people take ownership of their daily health, which starts with their passionate employee base. Today the company has over 200 employees across six continents and has more than doubled its workforce over the last year, with significant growth continuing this year.
“Athletic Greens is pleased to welcome Rosalind Chevreuil to our leadership team at this pivotal time in the company’s growth,” said Chris Ashenden, founder and CEO of Athletic Greens. “Rosalind is a true champion of people and teams and will help build our employer brand and the awareness of our unique, mission-focused culture by developing an impressive global talent base and instituting best practices in modern work.”
Kat Cole, President and COO of Athletic Greens, added, “At a time when many companies are experiencing layoffs and struggling with remote work dynamics, Athletic Greens continues our thoughtful growth path with a truly flexible work structure that demands best-in-class people practices. At the same time, corporations are tasked with stepping up for their employees and stakeholders on issues that matter, and we are thrilled to have Rosalind join our executive team to continue to live up to that responsibility and opportunity.”
Previously, Chevreuil served as Chief People Officer at REEF Technologies, a CRM software solutions company in the hospitality sector. Prior to her time with REEF, Chevreuil served on the human resources team at Best Buy for over 20 years, with her final role as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. During her time at Best Buy, Chevreuil built and led several capabilities across the human resources department including talent acquisition, learning and development teams. While there Chevreuil built and led several capabilities across HR, both at the parent company and at Best Buy Mobile, one of many innovation divisions of Best Buy that drove some of its well known transformations as a retail business amidst great disruption. Under her leadership and guidance, Best Buy pioneered remote and flexible work and transformed the company’s work culture.
In her role at Athletic Greens, Chevreuil will join the executive leadership team to serve as a strategic thought leader, elevate the company’s ways of working, build team capabilities, grow the company’s internal culture, and build best practices for new and existing employees to collaborate and execute in a global, remote work setting.
With Chevreuil on the team, Athletic Greens will continue to pioneer their leadership of the foundational nutrition category, and the broader wellness industry, by serving customers with an easy, all-in-one supplement that provides a daily nutritional foundation by supporting gut health and the daily delivery of nutrients.
ABOUT ATHLETIC GREENS
Athletic Greens is a global health company with a mission to empower people to take ownership of their health through a focus on foundational nutrition. The company sells comprehensive and convenient daily nutrition products that make it easy to get the nutritional insurance our bodies need. The company’s flagship product, AG1, is a foundational nutrition drink designed to remove the friction from covering the daily nutritional and gut health support needs of a modern lifestyle. AG1 combines more than 9 essential nutrition products into one convenient and great-tasting solution, giving customers an easy and efficient way to get their daily multivitamin, multimineral, probiotic, prebiotic, functional greens blend, immune support complex and more. Containing a complex blend of 75 vitamins, minerals, and whole food-sourced ingredients, AG1 contains no GMOs, no pesticides, no harmful ingredients, no artificial colors or sweeteners, and is diet-friendly whether you eat keto, paleo, vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free or practice intermittent fasting. AG1 is NSF-Certified for Sport, a standard sought by many professional athletes and one of the most rigorous certification programs in the supplement industry, and made in a TGA-registered facility. Athletic Greens was founded in 2010 by CEO Chris Ashenden and is a globally remote company with operations spanning North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania. Learn more at athleticgreens.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220715005062/en/
CONTACT: Jack Taylor PR
AthleticGreens@jacktaylorpr.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER SPORTS HUMAN RESOURCES SPORTS FITNESS & NUTRITION THOUGHT LEADERSHIP PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FOOD/BEVERAGE HEALTH RETAIL
SOURCE: Athletic Greens
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/15/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 07/15/2022 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220715005062/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.