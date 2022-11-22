HARVEY, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022--
Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that Bill Waltz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at the Credit Suisse 10 th Annual Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 8:45 am Eastern Time.
A webcast link of the live event will be available on the Investor Relations site of atkore.com ( https://investors.atkore.com/events-and-presentations ). A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website until Friday, February 17, 2023.
About Atkore Inc.
Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together – a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.
With a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.
CONTACT: Media Contact:
Lisa Winter
Vice President – Communications
708-225-2453
LWinter@atkore.comInvestor Contact:
John Deitzer
Vice President – Treasury & Investor Relations
708 225-2124
