ATLANTA -- An Atlanta bail bondsman indicted along with former President Donald Trump last week has surrendered at the Fulton County Jail.
Scott Hall is charged with violation of the State’s RICO Act, conspiracy to defraud the state, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer theft and two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud.
Hall was one of five defendants granted bond on Monday ahead of their surrenders. His bond was set at $10,000.
Hall was seen on security footage at the Coffee County Board of Elections on Jan 7, 2021, where a team of pro-Trump operatives and a forensic data team copied sensitive elections hardware and software.
He becomes the first defendant to surrender to the Fulton County Jail ahead of the noon Friday deadline District Attorney Fani Willis announced. Trump plans to surrender on Thursday, he said on his social media site, after his attorneys and the Fulton County DA’s office agreed on a $200,000 bond.
©2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Visit at ajc.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
