Orlando City SC (10-4-8) vs. Atlanta United FC (6-7-9)
Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +126, Orlando City SC +201, Draw +246; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC hosts Orlando City SC in Eastern Conference action.
Atlanta United FC finished 6-13-4 overall during the 2020 season while going 4-7-2 at home. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals a season ago, averaging one per game.
Orlando City SC finished 11-4-8 overall during the 2020 season while going 3-3-5 on the road. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals a season ago and recorded 35 assists.
The teams play Friday for the third time this season. Orlando City SC won the last meeting 3-2.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Franco Ibarra (injured).
Orlando City SC: Pedro Gallese, Alexandre Pato (injured), Jhegson Mendez, Mauricio Pereyra (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured), Andres Perea (injured).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.