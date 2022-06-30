Atlas Sand Welcomes Jeff Allison as Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 30, 2022--
Atlas Sand Company, LLC (“Atlas” or “Atlas Sand”), a leading provider of proppant, trucking and last mile logistics services, today announced the appointment of Jeff Allison as Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing. Responsible for Oilfield Services (OFS) sales, marketing, customer relationships and strategic commercial execution, Jeff will play an integral role in ensuring Atlas will continue to provide premium quality products and services to the Permian Basin, North America’s most prolific resource play.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220630005734/en/
Jeff Allison, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing (Photo: Business Wire)
“Jeff is an accomplished leader in directing sales organizations through all phases of the market cycle,” said Bud Brigham, Chairman at Atlas Sand. “He is a great addition to our commercial leadership team led by our recently appointed Chief Commercial Officer, Jon Tutuncu. Jeff’s breadth of understanding of unconventional asset lifecycle will greatly enhance Atlas’s pursuit of customer-focused technology and automation solutions and I am confident he will bring creative approaches to new business generation going forward,” he added.
“I am very excited to be a member of Atlas Sand’s leadership team as we pursue more economic and ESG aligned solutions to energy development in the Permian Basin,“ Jeff stated. “In all my roles over the last 20 years, success was always predicated on the ability to collaborate with key stakeholders, both internally and externally, to provide meaningful solutions to both Company and Client. Atlas Sand’s combination of Oil & Gas Operator and OFS experience, coupled with some of the best talent in the sand mining industry, give us a truly unique understanding of customers’ needs and how to deliver sustainable solutions,” he added.
Jeff joins Atlas Sand with executive leadership experiences at Halliburton and other Oilfield Service entities where he was responsible for profitable sales growth, operational execution and sustainable client relationship development. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering from Colorado School of Mines and has sat on several industry advisory boards.
About Atlas Sand
Atlas Sand was founded by long-time E&P operators with significant experience in the Permian Basin alongside some of the best talent in the proppant industry. The Company provides the oil & gas industry access to the large open dunes and high quality frac sand located in the heart of the Permian Basin and its prolific resource plays in West Texas and Southern New Mexico as well as trucking and last mile logistics services. To learn more about Atlas Sand, please visit www.atlassand.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220630005734/en/
CONTACT: Atlas Sand
(512) 220-1200
KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENERGY OTHER ENERGY OIL/GAS
SOURCE: Atlas Sand Company, LLC
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/30/2022 12:30 PM/DISC: 06/30/2022 12:32 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220630005734/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.