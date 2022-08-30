TRAVERSE CITY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022--
ATLAS Space Operations, a global leader in cloud-based space communications solutions, today announced that they have brought on renowned space industry business leader T.I. Weintraub to lead their strategic growth initiatives as the company’s new Chief Growth Officer (CGO). Weintraub brings a wealth of knowledge and experience most recently from BlueHalo, where he served as the Director of Business Development, Raytheon, where he was a Senior Business Development Manager, and Riverside Research, where he was the Chief Operating Officer.
The addition of the Chief Growth Officer role for ATLAS comes at a crucial time. Having recently announced a $26M investment led by Mitsui & Co. in Series B funding, ATLAS aims to expand their offerings and quickly attract new business with its Freedom™ Software Platform and innovative Ground Software as a Service™ (G-SaaS) approach.
As governmental and commercial satellite operators handle change and growth at a fast pace, ground service providers are working to accommodate capacity and ensure secure space communications in a dynamic environment. With access to fresh capital, new leadership, and a demonstrated track record of success, ATLAS is poised for impressive growth.
“This is an exciting time for ATLAS. The balance that the team strikes between our global antenna network while adding tremendous value through software is disruptive in a way that will attract spacecraft operators and cause tectonic shifts in the strategy of ground-side providers,” said T.I. Weintraub, the incoming ATLAS CGO. Weintraub added, “The innovation and software-first approach I’ve seen with the team in my time so far are uniquely ATLAS, and I’m proud to lead the growth initiatives of this great company.”
“ATLAS is thrilled to bring on T.I. Weintraub at this inflection point for our company and industry. T.I. brings the business savvy and technical expertise necessary to elevate ATLAS’ position in the market, and these skills are already having a positive impact on our operations and opportunities,” said Sean McDaniel, ATLAS Space Operations CEO.
