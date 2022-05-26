Atomic Cartoons Appoints New Executive Director of Development

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 26, 2022--
Atomic Cartoons, the Kids & Family Division of Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD, OTC:THBRF) (Thunderbird or the Company), is pleased to announce the appointment of Kitty Walsh as its new Executive Director of Development.
Reporting to the VPs of Atomic Originals, Aaron Behl and Kristin Cummings, Walsh will be spearheading development across all kids and family demographics. She and her team will be actively sourcing and developing IP while continuing to foster and grow relationships with creative partners.
Prior to joining Atomic, Walsh was Director of Development at Disney Junior, where she most recently served as the lead development executive on new series Robogobo and recent special Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches. She also notably worked on the development of Disney Junior series The Chicken Squad and Eureka! during her tenure at the broadcaster.
“It is a privilege to have Kitty join our studio. Her exceptional eye for discovering and developing incredible IP and talent is a welcome addition to our team and will further accelerate the growth of Atomic’s development slate,” says Atomic/Thunderbird Chief Creative Officer and Thunderbird President, Matthew Berkowitz. “Continuing to broaden our studio offerings with high-quality content that appeals to kids and their families around the world is our priority at Atomic, and Kitty will play a major role in it.”
“I am thrilled to be a part of the talented Atomic Cartoons team,” says Walsh. “The studio’s philosophy of supporting creator-driven projects, developing beloved fandom-driven IP, and attracting exceptional artistic talent really appealed to my creative sensibilities. I’ve always loved animation and I can’t think of a better place to collaborate with storytellers and artists to develop impactful content for fans across the world to enjoy.”
In addition to Walsh’s appointment, Atomic’s Rose Stacey has been promoted from Development Coordinator to Manager of Development and will be working with Walsh on advancing the original development slate and bringing in new original IP.
ABOUT THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with offices in Los Angeles, Toronto and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, factual, and animated programming for the world’s leading direct-to-consumer platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird’s vision is to produce high-quality, socially responsible and meaningful content. The Company develops, produces, and distributes its content through its various divisions, including Thunderbird Kids & Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Factual (Great Pacific Media) and Thunderbird Scripted. Productions under the Thunderbird umbrella include The Last Kids on Earth, Molly of Denali, Highway Thru Hell and Kim’s Convenience, among others. The Company also has a division dedicated to global distribution and consumer products. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.
