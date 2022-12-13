ATrack launches a range of 4G telematics devices and asset trackers.

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2022--
ATrack Technology Inc., a well-known global Telematics brand, recently launched three new 4G products for fleet management and asset tracking, including the AK500 Telematics Gateway, AX300 OBD vehicle tracker and AS500 long standby asset tracker, will help logistics operators improve management efficiency and reduce operating costs.
According to a market survey report, Canadian e-commerce users accounted for more than 75% of the national population in 2022, and that is expected to increase to 77.6% by 2025. E-commerce market demand continues to rise. Lawrence Chao, deputy GM of ATrack Technology, states that Canada's transportation demand has increased, but during the Covid-19 outbreak, Canada experienced a wave of retirements, resulting in a serious shortage of manpower in the logistics market. Therefore, fleet managers have been seeking cloud solutions to ease the impact and the losses from manpower shortage.
AK500 has all the features for all-round vehicle and driving management
The AK500 is a multi-functional telematics gateway that uses LTE Cat4 high-speed connectivity, with 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi sharing, Bluetooth and real-time positioning functions. It supports multiple communication protocols, and can read engine data of various commercial vehicles and trucks, including mileage, speed, fuel volume, fuel consumption, engine speed, idling time and other parameters. This can assist fleet management operators in conducting in-depth data review to help early detection of potential vehicle problems and order preventive maintenance. In addition, the AK500 has multiple interfaces that can be connected to various sensors, such as tire pressure monitors, ID card readers, temperature sensor, and more.
AX300 can obtain Dual-CAN engine information for in-depth analysis of vehicle status
The AX300 OBD vehicle tracker supports multiple communication protocols, can meet the tracking requirements for both commercial vehicles and heavy machinery. Differing from typical trackers which can only read a single CAN bus on the vehicle, the AX300 can read two sets of vehicle CAN bus information simultaneously to obtain more detailed key engine data.
The combination of the AK500 telematics gateway and AX300 OBD tracker can not only help the logistics industry to determine vehicle status and improve vehicle dispatch efficiency, but also manage driving behavior, detecting negative driving behaviors such as speeding, harsh cornering, and idling, etc. to further improve efficiency.
AS500 incorporates innovative technology, perfect for asset management
The AS500 long standby asset tracker incorporates a variety of innovative technologies. With the internal battery power supply and ultra power-saving design, it can operate for up to ten years without replacing the battery. In addition, it meets the highest waterproof and dustproof IP69K and IP67 design standards. The wide temperature range of -40°C to 80°C enables the AS500 to operate stably in extreme environments. It is highly suitable for the managing high-value unpowered assets including shipping containers, heavy machinery and other assets.
In addition to real-time position tracking, the AS500 can also be used in various other ways with software capabilities and accessories, for example motion detection. The built-in acceleration sensor can be used to determine whether the monitored object is moving or to calculate the work hours of machinery. Furthermore, the AS500 can be equipped with various sensors, such as a door opening detection magnet, to monitor whether the container door is opened at an inappropriate time or place. The AS500 can also be equipped with a tamper detection magnet, which will automatically send an alarm when the device is improperly removed, thus preventing important assets from being stolen.
ATrack notes that these new products, the AK500 Telematics Gateway, AX300 OBD Vehicle Tracker and AS500 Long Standby Asset Tracker, will help customers improve fleet and asset management efficiency and reduce operating costs via a cloud platform in order to alleviate problems caused by any manpower shortages.
This series of new products is available now. Both the AX300 and AS500 have won the Taiwan Excellence Award for 2023.
About ATrack
Founded in January 2010 and listed on the TPEx in 2015, ATrack Technology is the world's leading brand of telematics products and services. With more than 20 years of accumulated technology experience, ATrack Technology is dedicated to providing GPS trackers that are certified by global communication networks and telecommunications providers. From product design, technology R&D, and manufacturing to the global marketing of its own brand, and by utilizing its own software and hardware R&D capabilities and flexible production strategies, ATrack Technology has established a highly customized R&D and production system while providing efficient technical support and after-sales services to customers. ATrack maintains a philosophy of pursuing excellence, which is reflected in our obtaining ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications. We expect to achieve our ultimate goal of sustainable operations by continuously and actively improving and implementing top quality management and internal processes. Please visit the ATrack Technology website for more information on our brand and products.
