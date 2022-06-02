TAMPA, Fla. & ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022--
Visitors to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in Florida now have a newly renovated, full-service hotel nearby. Atrium Hospitality’s comprehensive makeover at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Tampa USF Near Busch Gardens is complete, with guest suites, shared areas, and event spaces featuring a fresh, modern redesign.
The multimillion-dollar makeover of the Embassy Suites by Hilton Tampa USF Near Busch Gardens is complete, with guest suites, shared areas, and event spaces featuring a fresh, modern redesign. Located on the University of South Florida (USF) campus and USF Research Park in Tampa, the 247-suite, beautifully transformed property includes 20,000+ square feet of fully refreshed event space and is operated by Georgia-based Atrium Hospitality. (Photo: Business Wire)
Located on the University of South Florida (USF) campus and USF Research Park in Tampa, the 247-suite, beautifully transformed property includes 20,000+ square feet of fully refreshed event space and is operated by Georgia-based Atrium Hospitality, which is one of the nation’s largest hotel operators. Atrium Hospitality ranked #1 in customer satisfaction among third-party hotel management companies in the J.D. Power 2021 Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark and manages a portfolio of 82 hotels in 28 states, including three hotels in Florida. Spanning the destinations of Tampa, Fort Lauderdale/Coral Springs and St. Augustine, Atrium Hospitality offers access to a combined 771 guest suites/rooms and 90,000+ square feet of flexible event space in the “Sunshine State.”
New Look, Ready to Book
The Embassy Suites by Hilton Tampa USF’s nine-month, floor-by-floor renovation includes redesigned guest suites and public areas with modern fixtures and attractive textiles in soothing grays and blues. A sampling of updated areas includes:
- All guest suites and the presidential suite, which offers impressive views of the city and Busch Gardens’ roller coasters. Also, rest easy with Ethos Wellness, a premium room upgrade that provides a curated collection of wellness products and amenities for the modern traveler committed to staying healthy and comfortable away from home.
- Convenient on-site restaurant with new menu (serving breakfast, lunch and dinner) and lounge area, featuring social seating in the open-air atrium.
- Inviting shared areas that are comfortable, stylish and functional.
- Outdoor pool area that exudes the Florida lifestyle.
- More than 20,000 square feet of event space with new audiovisual equipment ideal for customized events, including weddings, galas, association gatherings and hybrid meetings. Featuring a new electronic reader board to welcome attendees, the 10,000-square-foot refurbished Grand Ballroom can host up to 600 guests for banquet-style seating or 1,200 for theater-style seating.
- Sustainable features throughout the property, including LED lighting, automated toilets and faucets in public restrooms to reduce water waste, and HVAC smart sensors in rooms to conserve energy. Our hotel participates in LightStay, Hilton’s award-winning, comprehensive platform to measure and manage energy, water and waste usage.
Serving With Atrium SPIRIT
Atrium Hospitality’s six core values of Service, Perseverance, Inclusion, Respect, Innovation and Teamwork guide the Atrium SPIRIT for creating a welcoming environment for all, encouraging the personal and professional growth of the company’s Associates, and being a responsible community partner. Atrium Hospitality is conserving the planet’s natural resources and being more efficient in support of our commitment to being more sustainable, all while providing exceptional guest experiences.
“Atrium Hospitality has a track record for successful property renovations. Our Atrium SPIRIT to Innovate drives us to invest the right resources for thoughtfully providing high-quality accommodations and award-winning service in our great location in the popular destination of Tampa. Initial feedback from our guests and community partners is extremely positive as we enhance the guest experience with our hotel redesign,” said Rob Mangiarelli, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Atrium Hospitality.
Rob continued, “As a preferred employer in the hotel industry, we’re also pleased to have created additional jobs in Florida that supported our nine-month hotel capital improvements. Maintaining an enjoyable work environment that promotes team member growth is the Atrium way, and our Tampa hotel transformation is a resounding success with our Associates.”
When exploring the Tampa area, you can visit and gather at the newly renovated Embassy Suites by Hilton Tampa USF Near Busch Gardens knowing we’re committed to clean, safe and exceptional hospitality experiences. With the Hilton CleanStay and Hilton EventReady programs, our hotel’s trained teams use EPA-approved hospital-grade disinfectants. You’ll also find expanded access to hygiene stations throughout our property, frequent cleaning of the hotel’s public spaces, and reduced contact options available.
According to Guy Lavallee, General Manager, Embassy Suites by Hilton Tampa USF Near Busch Gardens, the timing of the completion of our hotel renovation is spot on as travel demand is on the rise. “We’re pleased to offer warm hospitality and attentive service in our redesigned hotel as summer travel gears up. We’re also excited to continue to support important community causes, like participating as an intern training host site for numerous graduating high school students with barriers to employment,” Guy shared.
Located at 3705 Spectrum Boulevard in Tampa, the Embassy Suites by Hilton Tampa USF Near Busch Gardens all-suite hotel is conveniently located near several major medical facilities and is a Busch Gardens Preferred Partner. Our hotel offers a free shuttle service to the amusement park five minutes away. Enjoy two-room suites, a complimentary made-to-order breakfast, a complimentary evening reception with drinks and snacks, a business center, a 24-hour fitness center, on-site restaurants, room service, and an outdoor pool. The Embassy Suites by Hilton Tampa USF is part of the Hilton Honors award-winning guest-loyalty program. For more information, to make a booking, or to schedule an in-person or virtual tour, call 813-977-7066, go to the hotel’s website, or connect with the hotel on Facebook.
Explore more hotel transformations by Atrium Hospitality here.
About Atrium Hospitality
Atrium Hospitality is ranked as one of the nation’s largest hotel operators. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, the company manages a portfolio of 82 hotels in 28 states, representing well-known brands such as: Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham, among others. Atrium operates 20,463 guest rooms/suites and approximately 3 million square feet of event space. Atrium Hospitality ranked #1 in customer satisfaction among third-party hotel management companies in the J.D. Power 2021 Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark. Atrium Hospitality’s six core values of Service, Perseverance, Inclusion, Respect, Innovation and Teamwork guide the Atrium SPIRIT for creating a welcoming environment for all and encouraging the personal and professional growth of the company’s Associates. In 2022, Atrium Hospitality added another Atlanta Top Workplaces win to the company’s accolades and celebrated being recognized by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for a second year. Atrium supports a range of civic and community activities, and Atrium-managed properties nationwide are proud to take part in Project SEARCH, a school-to-work program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information about Atrium, visit www.atriumhospitality.com.
