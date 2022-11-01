SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--
ATS Automation Inc, the premier independent, smart building controls provider, announced that it has acquired Advanced Automation Systems, Inc., headquartered in Tampa, FL. This purchase will enable the ATS Companies’ continued growth in the Southeast region of the United States and provide increased capabilities and support for national account clients.
With this acquisition, Advanced Automation Systems will be incorporated into the ATS Waypoint, Inc. business, which will focus on providing building automation solutions in Georgia and Florida.
“We are thrilled to be adding Advanced Automation Systems to ATS Waypoint,” said Denny Morrow, General Manager of ATS Waypoint. “By combining the strengths of each company, we will increase our ability to provide integrated smart facility solutions in the Southeast region and for our national account clients.”
Advanced Automation Systems is the latest organization to join the ATS family of system providers. The acquisition highlights ATS’s mission to be the leader in building technologies by providing preferred and best-in-class people, engineered solutions, service support, and products in all the markets they serve.
“Adding AAS to the ATS Waypoint business incorporates an established and skilled team of facility engineering professionals to our already impressive roster across ATS businesses. The addition of AAS allows ATS to grow while continuing to remain independent in an increasingly consolidated sector,” said Bradley Allen, VP of Business Development at ATS.
ATS serves clients in Washington, Idaho, Montana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Eastern Oregon, Florida, and Georgia.
About ATS Automation
Established in 1986, ATS is the leading provider of energy management services, automated control systems, critical airflow solutions, facility analytics, and building systems integration. Headquartered in Renton, WA, with a local management and ownership team and the largest number of dedicated controls engineers and technicians, ATS can easily support any size project regardless of its complexity. ATS prides itself in always doing the right thing, which has built a strong and trusting relationship among clients.
