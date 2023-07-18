ATSG Announces New President of Airline Subsidiary Omni Air International

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2023--
Air Transport Services Group, Inc., (NASDAQ: ATSG) today announced the appointment of David Ray as president of Omni Air International, Inc., an airline subsidiary of ATSG, to succeed Dan Orcutt.
David Ray has been named President of Omni Air International. (Photo: Business Wire)
Ray joined the airline in 2018 as its director of training before being promoted to vice president of operations in 2019 and chief operating officer in 2021. His prior experience includes senior executive level roles in the aviation, construction, and medical industry. Ray is a licensed Airline Transport Pilot with over 13,000 flight hours.
"David's contributions at Omni over the past five years cannot be overstated," said Rich Corrado, president and chief executive officer of ATSG. "His operational leadership -- particularly during the pandemic -- has been crucial to the airline's success. His industry knowledge and business acumen make him the ideal leader to guide Omni into the future."
Ray succeeds Dan Orcutt, a 26-year veteran of the US Air Force who served as president of Omni since 2021.
"I am excited about David’s appointment to lead this incredible airline," said Orcutt.
"We wish Dan well in his new endeavors and thank him for his service to the company and to our nation," said Corrado.
About Omni Air International
Omni Air International is an FAR Part 121 and IOSA registered airline headquartered at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Omni specializes in ACMI leasing and worldwide passenger charter flights to more than 80 countries a year, principally for U.S. and allied governments, scheduled airlines, and charter customers, using its exceptional fleet of Boeing 777-200ER, 767-300ER, and 767-200ER aircraft. Omni is a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. To learn more, visit www.oai.aero.
About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)
ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their cargo and passenger air lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.
