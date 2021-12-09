Attensi and SAP SuccessFactors enter into a strategic partnership to revolutionize learning and development.

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2021--
SAP SuccessFactors is the leading human capital management (HCM) solution, helping customers stay ahead of the competition to attract, develop and retain the best employees and ensuring a holistic employee journey throughout the employee lifecycle. Attensi delivers groundbreaking gamification and simulation-based training. Through this collaboration, the partners will offer an innovative learning experience using, among other approaches, gaming technology and competitive elements. The collaboration means that the two platforms work together to ensure a unified user experience and natural data flow, with the allocation and follow-up of learning as well as competence and development.
“We are currently in an era of change and rapid technological development where learning and competence development are becoming increasingly more important to businesses. It is incredibly rewarding to be able to embrace successful HR tech "scale-ups" such as Attensi, so that we can offer innovative technology like this as part of our open ecosystem to the benefit of our rapidly growing customer community."
– Jens Conradi, Sales Director, SAP SuccessFactors
The solutions that Attensi offers combines advanced 3D simulation with deep insight into human behavior and psychology. Employees encounter virtual scenarios that are individually adapted to the individual business and bring to life actual experiences from the organization's reality. As employees evolve, they get educational, personalized feedback, and scores on their results. In addition, Attensi allows you to engage employees with automated campaigns and communication. As a manager, you can easily follow your team in real time, provide feedback to your employees, and measure the impact of the learning.
"The collaboration with SAP SuccessFactors is of strategic importance to Attensi. We can now offer customers who use SuccessFactors a seamless learning experience where the best elements of SuccessFactors play together with Attensi's solutions and platform. This enables even better and faster competence development and behavioral training for all the millions of employees in the companies that use SuccessFactors."
– Trond Aas, CEO, Attensi
"This is a major milestone in the development of the Attensi Technology Platform! Having achieved all qualifications required by SAP to enter a partnership recognizes Attensi as a top player in the field. We are extremely excited to provide our users access to world-leading learning technology delivered seamlessly in SAP SuccessFactor's global platform."
– Anne Lise Waal, CTO & COO, Attensi
About Attensi
Attensi delivers next generation simulation-based learning technology based on game mechanics and behavioral psychology that impacts KPIs and drives change in large organizations. Attensi is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with offices in UK, USA and Germany and has delivered over 500 simulation solutions in over 20 languages to a global user base.
About SAP SuccessFactors
SAP's solutions help more than 400,000 customers around the world work better together using business insights more efficiently. Originally known for ERP software, SAP has evolved to become the market leader in business applications and related services for data, analytics, and intelligent technologies.
SAP SuccessFactors is a cloud-based, holistic HR solution that supports the entire employee journey including recruitment, onboarding, talent development, payroll, and HR analytics. SAP SuccessFactors provides personalized user experiences that facilitate competence development and more engaged and productive employees. SAP SuccessFactors has 200 million users in over 7,000 businesses worldwide, of which over 40 Norway. The solution is located in 101 countries and supports 43 languages.
