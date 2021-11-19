BOSTON (AP) — A home health agency and its owners will pay $1.2 million and enter into a compliance program to resolve allegations that they falsely billed the state’s Medicaid program, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday.
Healey said the settlement with Independent at Home in Brockton and its owners, Loretta Ihedioha and Corona Robinson, resolves allegations that they knowingly submitted false claims since December 2013 for home health services that had not been appropriately authorized by a physician. Independent also allegedly submitted false claims for home health services that it did not provide, Healey added.
Robinson, when reached for comment Friday, said they were consulting with legal counsel before speaking publicly about the case.
Healey said the years of false billing took away state resources from the people who need it most. The company agreed to the $1.2 million payment and a three-year compliance program, overseen by an independent monitor to ensure that state regulations are followed, she said.
The settlement is part of an effort by Healey and the Medicaid program, MassHealth, to combat fraud in the home health industry. Three home health agencies and their owners have been successfully prosecuted since 2016 and 10 home health agencies settled civilly, returning a total of more than $42 million to MassHealth, Healey said.