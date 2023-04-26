SOUTHFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2023--
Atwell announced today that it has acquired Dexter Bender & Associates Environmental Consulting (DexBender), an environmental and marine consulting firm located in Fort Myers, Florida. DexBender works with private and public clients to provide services such as protected species assessment, wetland mitigation, preserve monitoring and compliance, state and federal wetland permitting, and other environmental services. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
DexBender has provided services to a wide range of clients including single-family homeowners, national and local developers, local governments, and state agencies. Combined with Atwell’s existing presence throughout Florida, this acquisition expands the company’s environmental and marine expertise.
“We’ve had the opportunity to get to know Atwell over the years, and we’re excited to join their team,” said Tyler King, President and Principal Biologist for DexBender. “Our cultures and values are aligned, and this acquisition provides new opportunities for both our clients and our team members.”
Founded in 1976, DexBender has worked with unique ecosystems for nearly 50 years. DexBender has worked closely with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, various Florida Water Management Districts, the National Marine Fisheries Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to help clients meet their project goals.
“We’re excited to add Tyler and the DexBender team to Atwell,” said Ron Waldrop, Senior Vice President at Atwell. “Their environmental expertise in Florida will allow us to better serve our clients as we continue to grow our capabilities to best serve their project needs. We have worked together for many years, so it was a natural fit for us to join together!”
Atwell continues to expand its geographic footprint, service offerings, and capabilities through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. DexBender is Atwell’s fifth acquisition in the last six months. Last month, Atwell acquired Blueline, a 75-person civil engineering, land planning, and landscape architecture firm based in Kirkland, Washington.
Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering, and construction services firm with technical professionals located across the country totaling more than 1,400 team members. Creating innovative solutions for clients in industries such as real estate and land development, power and energy, oil and gas, and infrastructure, Atwell provides comprehensive turnkey services including land and right-of-way support, planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land surveying, environmental compliance and permitting, and project and program management.
