Atwell, LLC is pleased to announce that Courtney Schmidt has joined the firm as Director, Power and Energy. Based in Atwell’s Independence office, she will support the company’s power and energy group by leading business development efforts and client relationships, managing projects, guiding her team’s deliverables, providing quality control, and maintaining budgets and schedules for projects throughout the region.
With a wealth of experience, including experience in creating profitable, business-changing growth strategies, Schmidt has been instrumental in startup initiatives. She has designed inaugural strategy; guided growth; communicated mission, created and motivated teams, as well as translated technology potential into effective business value to close the gap between vision and reality.
Schmidt specializes in the development of business in new markets and expanding core services to meet the market’s evolving needs. She monitors industry trends and initiatives while recognizing how they affect strategy and growth potential. She identifies synergies, reflects on policy technology and economic forces affecting the market, and collaborates with clients on how to best anticipate and address their needs. Schmidt joins Atwell from a wireless technology consulting company, where she spent more than 22 years. Over her tenure there, Courtney led corporate operations throughout the country. Schmidt earned a Juris Doctorate from Cleveland State University, Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, and a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Wittenberg University.
“Courtney’s decades of experience with navigating transition and growth will be a valuable asset as Atwell continues to expand its power and energy group nationwide,” said Atwell Vice President Matt Bissett. “We look forward to seeing her further develop our staff and provide our customers with innovative solutions.”
Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering, and construction services firm with technical professionals located across the country. Creating innovative solutions for clients in industries such as real estate and land development, power and energy, and oil and gas, Atwell provides comprehensive turnkey services including land and right-of-way support, planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land surveying, environmental compliance and permitting, and project and program management.
