AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn University's football stadium will get an upgrade to its wireless network estimated to cost $10 million.
The Opelika-Auburn News reported that trustees approved a plan to update the Wi-Fi system at the more than 87,000-seat Jordan-Hare Stadium during a meeting Friday.
Dan King, associate vice president of facilities management, said the system is “heavily utilized on game day” and called it an “essential amenity” that was last updated a decade ago.
Funding for the project will be split, with Auburn's athletics department paying 60% of the cost and the cellular carrier, Verizon, picking up the remaining 40%. Upgraded technology will allow for a wider distribution of antennas through the structure.
The project should be completed by Auburn’s first home game against Mercer University on Sept. 3, 2022.