“ I’m Listening,” Audacy’s (NYSE: AUD) flagship program created on the belief that the power of talk saves lives, is continuously committed to delivering more mental health conversations, resources and pathways to help over 200 million listeners. Each year, Audacy activates “I’m Listening” through national campaigns featuring artists, celebrities, and athletes who share their experiences with mental health. Partnering with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), these events help raise awareness and support of issues that we all face in our daily lives.
Kicking off the initiative, Audacy will broadcast and stream its sixth annual “I’m Listening” special, which will once again be co-hosted by Carson Daly, co-host of “TODAY” and “The Voice,” radio personality and vocal advocate for mental health awareness, and by Dr. Alfiee M. Breland-Noble (Dr. Alfiee), a pioneering psychologist, author, scientist and founder of mental health nonprofit the AAKOMA Project. The special will feature a live national discussion bringing together artists, athletes, medical experts and others with honest conversations about mental health through authentic, open dialogue led by some of the nation’s top influencers.
The guests included in the broadcast are Carrie Underwood, Ed Sheeran, Adele, Vice President Kamala Harris, Lizzo, Ricky Williams, Maren Morris, Charlie Puth and Stephen A. Smith, who will share personal mental health stories. Also, AFSP’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Christine Moutier, will be joining Katie Neal, host of Audacy’s nationally syndicated country show “Katie + Company,” in studio for the event. The pair will respond to caller questions and stories with real-time advice. The two-hour special will air nationwide on Wednesday, September 21 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time across more than 230 Audacy stations and will be live streamed via its digital app and website.
Also, returning to the Hollywood Bowl for its ninth year, the star-studded concert We Can Survive will take place on Saturday, October 22. Featured artists will include Alanis Morrisette, Garbage, Halsey, OneRepublic, Weezer and more.
"It all started on May 18th, 2017, in response to the tragic loss of Soundgarden's Chris Cornell, sadly something that seemed to be recurring in Seattle for far too long. We were at a loss and had to do something, so the Seattle team opened the mic and started talking on air, and others joined in, both famous voices and the voices of our audience. It was raw, it was emotional, it was real,” said Dave Richards, Senior Vice President Programming, Audacy. “For me it's personal -- we all have a connection with someone we know and love who's struggling. And too many people are afraid to show and share their vulnerabilities. Thankfully each year, ‘I’m Listening’ shares more stories of hope, letting people know they are not alone, and each year the conversation really does become easier for more people to join. The more people we connect with the better. We know first hand, talk saves lives."
“The ‘I’m Listening’ initiative is so important to me personally, as well as for Audacy. Being able to bring people together for We Can Survive highlights the importance of music and the work that the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is doing to spotlight the enormity of mental health issues,” said Michael Martin, Senior Vice President of Programming and Music Initiatives, Audacy. “The performers also feel the weight of this crisis and are here because they want to make a difference.”
“Audacy has been an incredible partner for many years in reaching millions of people with lifesaving mental health and suicide prevention education. With their leadership, the ‘I’m Listening’ platform and We Can Survive concert are elevating a much-needed conversation about mental health and supporting those who may be struggling,” said Robert Gebbia, CEO, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. “Sharing stories of hope and healing remind all of us that we are not alone and that there is help. We are so thankful to be reaching so many and for all of the incredible talent who are raising funds for suicide prevention and our mission.”
Through the power of Audacy’s reach and influence of its platform, trusted connections are made with its 200 million monthly listeners to share more mental health conversations, knowing that talk saves lives. Audacy’s partnership with AFS for “I’m Listening,” amplifies their important work in mental health and suicide prevention across a national platform and in local communities.
Audacy is committed to supporting the health and success of the communities that are the heart of its business. “I’m Listening” is the flagship program within Audacy Serves, the Company’s social impact platform that raises awareness of social issues and brings communities together for good. Audacy unites with its listeners and brands to support sound communities through Audacy Serves Pillars of impact: mental health and anti-bullying, veterans and service members, children’s health, the environment, civic education, and diversity, equity and inclusion.
“I’m Listening” aims to encourage those who are dealing with mental health issues to understand they are not alone. If you or anyone you know is struggling with a mental health crisis, call or text 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
For more information about the campaign, please visit www.ImListening.org. Follow the conversation on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #ImListeningLIVE.
Tickets can be purchased for We Can Survive at HERE.
About Audacy
Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country’s best collection of local music, news and sports brands, a premium podcast creator, major event producer, and digital innovator. Audacy engages 200 million consumers each month, bringing people together around content that matters to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).
About American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
TheAmerican Foundation for Suicide Preventionis dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that’s smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, and with a public policy office in Washington, D.C. AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latestAnnual Reportand join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
