ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2023--
Audialab, an innovative technology company specializing in using AI to empower musicians and music producers, has debuted Deep Sampler, a new AI-powered tool that represents a paradigm shift in professional sound design. Deep Sampler is a novel technology that allows musicians to generate an infinite number of unique, never-before-heard sounds from one input sound and manipulate them endlessly using Artificial Intelligence.
“Before deep sampling, there were only two ways for music creatives to get a new sound: recording a sound or synthesizing it. There’s now a third way,” explains co-founder of Audialab Berkeley Malagon, an AI researcher who previously worked at NASA, Disney, and Microsoft. Malagon led the development of Deep Sampler with a team of engineers and musicians at Audialab. “Deep Sampler can analyze any existing sound and transform it into completely novel ones that couldn’t have existed any other way.“
“Artificial Intelligence is accelerating at a rapid pace, and our mission is to bring the power of those developments to producers and musicians worldwide while ensuring the human creative spirit is protected,” said Mike Chen, the other co-founder of Audialab, technologist, and member of KIMBEMIKE. “We are musicians, computer scientists, and ethicists ourselves, and AI needs to be taken very seriously by the industry. Our core mission is to develop AI tools that enhance the creativity of professional musicians and producers responsibly.” Previously, Chen co-founded several successful advanced technology companies, including Made in Space and the AI company, Magic.
Mike Chen and Kim Montoya, members of the alt-pop duo KIMBEMIKE, have been co-writing, co-producing, recording, and performing music since 2020. KIMBEMIKE’s debut single “Galaxies” represents a historic moment in music production as the first song ever to use Deep Sampling technology. Listen now to Galaxies: https://kimbemike.lnk.to/Galaxies
Deeply committed to the ethical use of AI for music production, Mike Chen, Kim Montoya, and Berkeley Malagon have established EthicalUse.org, a non-profit initiative dedicated to guiding the responsible development and usage of AI to help ensure that it empowers and strengthens artists around the world as the technology evolves.
“We stand for the proper education, ethical, and transparent use of AI while vehemently opposing its use for plagiarism, theft, demotivation, or replacement of artists,” explains Kim Montoya of KIMBEMIKE. “AI is a disruptive technology that has deep implications for artists, which is why we believe it is critical to educate and empower artists with tools made by artists and for artists so that they can stay ahead of the curve, innovate, and explore their fullest potential.”
AboutAudialab
Audialab is a technology company that is revolutionizing music production and sound design with Artificial Intelligence. Audialab empowers artists and the music industry through ethical and innovative AI tools. Audialab has debuted Deep Sampler, a new AI-powered tool representing a paradigm shift in professional sound design. The co-founders of Audialab are Mike Chen and Berkeley Malagon.
Visit Audialab on Social Media atDiscord, Instagram, and Twitter.
AboutKIMBEMIKE
KIMBEMIKE is an alt-pop duo formed by Kimberly Montoya and Mike Chen. They compose, write, perform, and produce original music from personal experiences and believe that music has the power to connect us all. In a world full of uncertainty, KIMBEMIKE hopes their music reminds us that we're all in this together. Their first official release, "Galaxies," is the first song ever to use deep sampling technology, an exciting new AI innovation from Audialab. Listen now to Galaxies: https://kimbemike.lnk.to/Galaxies
Listen and Learn about KIMBEMIKE on all music streaming services, and follow them on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005350/en/
Diane Murphy (diane@aquariusgroup.net); Tel: +1.310.658.8756
KEYWORD: GEORGIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MUSIC TECHNOLOGY OTHER CONSUMER LICENSING (ENTERTAINMENT) GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT SOFTWARE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AUDIO/VIDEO CONSUMER OTHER ENTERTAINMENT
SOURCE: Audialab
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/03/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 05/03/2023 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005350/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.