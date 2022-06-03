LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 3, 2022--
AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and compliance management, today announced that it has been named a top risk management and compliance software product by Capterra, a free online service that helps organizations find the right software. This dual recognition is a result of AuditBoard’s top ratings from users posted on Capterra.
AuditBoard’s placement on both Capterra’s Risk Management and Compliance Shortlists demonstrates the high levels of customer satisfaction with AuditBoard’s connected audit, risk, and compliance platform as the company continues to transform risk and compliance management with new, innovative solutions. Most recently, this May, AuditBoard introduced advanced automation capabilities for its award-winning CrossComply solution, combining automation with scalability to accelerate security compliance programs. Prior to that, AuditBoard launched its RiskOversight KRI feature, which empowers companies to proactively manage key risks through metrics.
“At AuditBoard, we measure ourselves by the value and success we drive for our customers,” said John Reese, AuditBoard’s Chief Marketing Officer. “This recognition from Capterra is meaningful because it represents our customers’ voice and validates that we’re hitting the mark.”
Driven by strong demand and customer loyalty, AuditBoard is experiencing a period of rapid growth and continued market recognition. Currently, over 1,400 organizations leverage AuditBoard’s platform to elevate their audit, risk, and compliance programs, including six of the Fortune 10 and more than 30% of the Fortune 500. In addition, AuditBoard’s platform was recognized by G2 as the Market Leader in the Audit Management and GRC Spring 2022 Grid Reports, and is top-rated by customers on Gartner Peer Insights.
About AuditBoard
AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and security compliance management. Today, more than 30% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2 and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the third year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com.
About Capterra Shortlist
Capterra Shortlist is an independent assessment that evaluates user reviews and online search activity to generate a list of market leaders in the risk management and compliance space that offer the most popular solutions.
